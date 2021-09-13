checkAd

Iconic Brands Unveils New Management Team of Experienced Beverage Industry Executives as Company Materially Expands Its Footprint

New Experienced Management Will Aggressively Pursue Expansion and Innovation While Streamlining Operations

Recent $40 Million Capital Transaction to Drive Future Growth and Position Company to Take Advantage of Significant Opportunities

AMITYVILLE, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), a lifestyle branding company and developer of premium alcoholic beverages, today announced the recent appointment of a new, highly experienced C-Suite, including Larry Romer, most recently Senior VP and GM at Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits in New York, as Chief Executive Officer; John A. Cosenza, most recently the North East Category Leader at Anheuser-Busch (AB), as Chief Operating Officer; and David Allen as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. In addition, with its recent acquisition of TopPop, Tom Martin will remain that subsidiary’s President and COO, and Tom Belton will remain its CFO.

Chairman’s Comments

“I am proud to report we have assembled a stellar, highly-accomplished executive team who will guide Iconic into the next phase of its growth trajectory,” said Richard DeCicco, Iconic President and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The fact is, our Board determined that it was time to bring in new blood, new ideas and leadership at the top to fully capitalize on the tremendous opportunities available to our company, help us to capture market share and unlock Iconic’s full value with the expansion into various new verticals. We believe strengthening the C-Suite is a great step in pursuit of our proposed uplisting of our common stock to a national stock exchange.

“With an experienced, aggressive new leadership team, and our solid financial position, we will be able to better support our brands and also to create and pursue new opportunities within the alcohol beverage industry,” Mr. DeCicco added.

Executive Bios and Comments

CEO Larry Romer brings over 40 years of beverage industry experience to Iconic, including senior management positions with Coca Cola, The Paddington Corporation, Jim Beam and most recently as Senior VP and GM at Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits in New York. He has an extensive and successful track record of brand building, supply chain management, and driving revenue growth and has significant experience working in every market in the U.S. and Canada, where he has developed strong relationships with partners across all tiers of the business. Mr. Romer holds a bachelor’s degree from Manhattan College and a master’s degree in health and physical education from Adelphi University.

