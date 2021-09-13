checkAd

Global Indemnity Group Announces Quarterly Distribution

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 14:40  |  17   |   |   

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced today its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on September 30, 2021 to all shareholders …

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced today its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on September 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 23, 2021.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC's four primary segments are:

  • Commercial Specialty
  • Specialty Property
  • Farm, Ranch, & Stable
  • Reinsurance

For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.global-indemnity.com.

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including, COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity's actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.

Contact: 
Stephen W. Ries
Head of Investor Relations
(610) 668-3270
sries@global-indemnity.com

SOURCE: Global Indemnity Group, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663607/Global-Indemnity-Group-Announces-Qua ...

Global Indemnity Group LLC Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Indemnity Group Announces Quarterly Distribution BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) announced today its Board of Directors has approved a distribution payment of $0.25 per common share to be paid on September 30, 2021 to all shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Fury to Buy-Out Homestake Ridge Royalty
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...