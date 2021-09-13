Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce the launch of three new product listings in Ontario and two new product listings in British Columbia, including a new innovative CBD product line in partnership with True North Cannabis Corp. ("True North"). Citizen Stash will launch two new first to market strains: Jungle Breath and Cookie Puss in 3.5-gram jars in B.C.; in Ontario, Citizen Stash was awarded a new BC ZaZa pre-roll listing and a new flower strain named BC Rockstar to be offered in 3.5-gram jars. These recent listings continue to build on Citizen Stash's reputation for innovative, in-demand premium products and will be available for sale in retail stores in Ontario and British Columbia in October.