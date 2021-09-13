checkAd

Citizen Stash Awarded Five Additional Listings and Signs License Agreement

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce the launch of three new product listings in Ontario and two new product listings in British Columbia, including a new innovative CBD product line in partnership with True North Cannabis Corp. ("True North").

Citizen Stash will launch two new first to market strains: Jungle Breath and Cookie Puss in 3.5-gram jars in B.C.; in Ontario, Citizen Stash was awarded a new BC ZaZa pre-roll listing and a new flower strain named BC Rockstar to be offered in 3.5-gram jars. These recent listings continue to build on Citizen Stash's reputation for innovative, in-demand premium products and will be available for sale in retail stores in Ontario and British Columbia in October.

In addition to the new flower strains, True North and Citizen Stash have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Experion Biotechnologies Inc. (wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizen Stash) to distribute branded True North retail products into the recreational market across Canada by tolling on Experion Biotechnologies sales license. True North branded products have been successfully listed in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan with future listings anticipated in several additional provinces.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash, said, "A balanced and diversified portfolio of premium cannabis products including innovative flower strains is a major success factor for any cannabis company wanting to build a premium brand. We've achieved our premium reputation by continuously offering new high-quality products and now, in partnership with True North, are excited to help introduce a new first to market premium CBD line. Additionally, we are pleased to launch two new first to market proprietary flower strains that we will roll out across the country starting next month. These new retail listings underscore the strength of our asset light cultivation model and further leverages our sales and distribution network to capture more retail shelf space and to ultimately generate incremental revenues in the coming quarters."

