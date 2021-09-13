Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 7th, 2021, the shareholders …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. (" Avidian " or the " Company ") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on September 7 th , 2021, the shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly voted in favour of the resolutions put forth at the Meeting, including authorizing the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") to (i) amend the Company's articles to facilitate a distribution to Avidian's shareholders of a certain portion of Hide Tide Resources Corp. (" High Tide ") common shares that the Avidian holds and, (ii) to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

In anticipation of the Company's majority owned subsidiary High Tide listing its shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange (the "Listing"), the Company's shareholders voted in favour of an amendment to the Company's articles to facilitate a distribution of approximately 9,360,852 High Tide common shares (the "Distribution"), being approximately 30% of the total number of High Tide common shares the Company holds. The Company's articles will be amended whereby each Avidian issued and outstanding common share will be exchanged for: (i) one (1) new common share, and (ii) a pro rata share of the Distribution.

The Board anticipates that the Distribution will be distributed to Avidian shareholders of record on the date that is five (5) days after the Board resolves to implement the Distribution (the "Record Date"), which the Board expects to occur shortly after the conditions precedent are met for the Listing.

Consolidation

Avidian shareholders also approved a resolution authorizing the Board to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Consolidation") on the basis of a ratio of one (1) post-consolidation common share for up to five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Upper Limit Consolidation Ratio"). The Company reserves the right to choose any consolidation ratio so long as the ratio does not exceed the Upper Limit Consolidation Ratio. The Board believes that the potential benefits of the Consolidation include: the ability to attract greater investor interest, increasing institutional investor participation, greater flexibility in business opportunities and improving the prospect of raising additional capital at a higher price per share.