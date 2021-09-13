checkAd

Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 14:45  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 7th, 2021, the shareholders …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 7th, 2021, the shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly voted in favour of the resolutions put forth at the Meeting, including authorizing the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to (i) amend the Company's articles to facilitate a distribution to Avidian's shareholders of a certain portion of Hide Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide") common shares that the Avidian holds and, (ii) to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Distribution of High Tide Common Shares to Avidian Shareholders

In anticipation of the Company's majority owned subsidiary High Tide listing its shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange (the "Listing"), the Company's shareholders voted in favour of an amendment to the Company's articles to facilitate a distribution of approximately 9,360,852 High Tide common shares (the "Distribution"), being approximately 30% of the total number of High Tide common shares the Company holds. The Company's articles will be amended whereby each Avidian issued and outstanding common share will be exchanged for: (i) one (1) new common share, and (ii) a pro rata share of the Distribution.

The Board anticipates that the Distribution will be distributed to Avidian shareholders of record on the date that is five (5) days after the Board resolves to implement the Distribution (the "Record Date"), which the Board expects to occur shortly after the conditions precedent are met for the Listing.

Consolidation

Avidian shareholders also approved a resolution authorizing the Board to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Consolidation") on the basis of a ratio of one (1) post-consolidation common share for up to five (5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Upper Limit Consolidation Ratio"). The Company reserves the right to choose any consolidation ratio so long as the ratio does not exceed the Upper Limit Consolidation Ratio. The Board believes that the potential benefits of the Consolidation include: the ability to attract greater investor interest, increasing institutional investor participation, greater flexibility in business opportunities and improving the prospect of raising additional capital at a higher price per share.

Seite 1 von 4
Avidian Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 7th, 2021, the shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van
Core Assets Completes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, British Columbia
NeonMind Announces Divestiture of Consumer Related and Other Non-Core Assets
Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Export Credit Agency Approval for Araguaia Project
Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets
Black Iron Project and Key Agreement Update
Fury to Buy-Out Homestake Ridge Royalty
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
NeoGenomics' Liquid Biopsy Subsidiary Inivata and Collaborators to Present Data that Further ...
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt: Strong Business Performance in First Half of 2021 and Booming International ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Avidian Gold to Attend Beaver Creek
Accesswire | Analysen
27.08.21Avidian Gold Announces Majority Owned Subsidiary High Tide Intention to Become Public Company and Distribution of High Tide Common Shares & Avidian Gold Also Announces High Tide Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
26.08.21Avidian Provides Drilling Update for Golden Zone Project, Alaska
Accesswire | Analysen