Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market to Register 9% CAGR as Curbing Emissions Gains Prominence, Says Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield Market Research states that gas insulated substation (GIS) systems are highly compact and take less floor space, offering customers a highly practical and efficient solution. GIS systems are especially useful in urban agglomerations where land is prohibitively expensive as the physical footprint of a GIS is 35% less than an air insulated substation (AIS). The convenient design of GIS systems permits seamless mobility from substations to load centres, minimizing transmission and distribution loss. As a result, the global gas insulated substation market is expected to promise a steady stream of revenue for players.

According to the report, the global gas insulated substation market will be worth US$36,627 Mn in 2025 from US$25,761.20 Mn in 2020, registering a CAGR of 9% for the assessment period.

Need to Balance Increasing Energy Demand With Emission Control Benefits GIS Market

The gas insulated substation market is projected to record significant growth over the forecast period as environmental concerns and the scarcity of land have an impact on consumer and corporate decision-making respectively. Rising demand for energy has to be aligned with the need to control emissions and this is where gas insulated substations will come into play. The environment-friendly nature of compressed sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) is one of the primary drivers in the gas insulated substation (GIS) market as the transformer can be easily recycled, increasing its appeal among companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Focus on Indoor Segment to Reap Maximum Gains in the Gas Insulated Substation Market

The indoor segment accounted for the largest portion of the gas insulated substation market in 2019. The indoor gas insulated substations will play a critical role in locations where the cost of earthwork or land is high. Lower capital expenditure for indoor gas insulated substations over outdoor alternatives explains the popularity of this segment in the global market. Nevertheless, gas insulated substations can be used in both indoor and outdoor settings to upgrade existing capacities.