checkAd

Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market to Register 9% CAGR as Curbing Emissions Gains Prominence, Says Fairfield Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:45  |  35   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield Market Research states that gas insulated substation (GIS) systems are highly compact and take less floor space, offering customers a highly practical and efficient solution. GIS systems are especially useful in urban agglomerations where land is prohibitively expensive as the physical footprint of a GIS is 35% less than an air insulated substation (AIS). The convenient design of GIS systems permits seamless mobility from substations to load centres, minimizing transmission and distribution loss. As a result, the global gas insulated substation market is expected to promise a steady stream of revenue for players.

Fairfield Market Reserach Logo

According to the report, the global gas insulated substation market will be worth US$36,627 Mn in 2025 from US$25,761.20 Mn in 2020, registering a CAGR of 9% for the assessment period.

Get a Sample Copy of Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gas-insulated-substation-market/request-sample

Need to Balance Increasing Energy Demand With Emission Control Benefits GIS Market

The gas insulated substation market is projected to record significant growth over the forecast period as environmental concerns and the scarcity of land have an impact on consumer and corporate decision-making respectively. Rising demand for energy has to be aligned with the need to control emissions and this is where gas insulated substations will come into play. The environment-friendly nature of compressed sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) is one of the primary drivers in the gas insulated substation (GIS) market as the transformer can be easily recycled, increasing its appeal among companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Focus on Indoor Segment to Reap Maximum Gains in the Gas Insulated Substation Market

The indoor segment accounted for the largest portion of the gas insulated substation market in 2019. The indoor gas insulated substations will play a critical role in locations where the cost of earthwork or land is high. Lower capital expenditure for indoor gas insulated substations over outdoor alternatives explains the popularity of this segment in the global market. Nevertheless, gas insulated substations can be used in both indoor and outdoor settings to upgrade existing capacities.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market to Register 9% CAGR as Curbing Emissions Gains Prominence, Says Fairfield Market Research LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fairfield Market Research states that gas insulated substation (GIS) systems are highly compact and take less floor space, offering customers a highly practical and efficient solution. GIS systems are especially …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a €300 million ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...