DISCO Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (“ DISCO ”) (NYSE: LAW), today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders of DISCO (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement relating to the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

In connection with the proposed offering, DISCO announced today that J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities Inc., the lead book-running managers in DISCO’s recent initial public offering, are releasing the lock-up restriction with respect to certain shares of DISCO’s common stock held by the Selling Stockholders, including certain officers and directors of DISCO. The release will take effect concurrently with this offering, and the shares may be sold only in connection with this offering. With respect to each Selling Stockholder, the shares released will count against the shares such Selling Stockholder could be eligible to sell under the early lock-up expiration provision disclosed in DISCO’s prospectus dated July 20, 2021 in connection with DISCO’s initial public offering. Except for the sale pursuant to this registered offering, the lock-up restrictions applicable to the Selling Stockholders shall remain in full force and effect pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into in connection with DISCO’s initial public offering.