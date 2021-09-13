checkAd

DISCO Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 14:45  |  28   |   |   

CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders of DISCO (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling Stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statement relating to the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

In connection with the proposed offering, DISCO announced today that J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities Inc., the lead book-running managers in DISCO’s recent initial public offering, are releasing the lock-up restriction with respect to certain shares of DISCO’s common stock held by the Selling Stockholders, including certain officers and directors of DISCO. The release will take effect concurrently with this offering, and the shares may be sold only in connection with this offering. With respect to each Selling Stockholder, the shares released will count against the shares such Selling Stockholder could be eligible to sell under the early lock-up expiration provision disclosed in DISCO’s prospectus dated July 20, 2021 in connection with DISCO’s initial public offering. Except for the sale pursuant to this registered offering, the lock-up restrictions applicable to the Selling Stockholders shall remain in full force and effect pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into in connection with DISCO’s initial public offering.

Seite 1 von 3
CS Disco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DISCO Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders of DISCO (the “Selling Stockholders”). In addition, the Selling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21CS Disco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DISCO to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on September 2, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten