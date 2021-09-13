checkAd

TOMI Environmental Launches Amazon Store For SteraMist Products

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, is excited to launch a new Amazon store for select SteraMist products, including the recently launched SteraPak, in the USA.

TOMI has partnered with Orca Pacific (“Orca”), a leading full-service Amazon agency, to build and optimize TOMI’s Amazon store and to execute advertising initiatives for TOMI’s products. In partnering with Orca and launching an Amazon store, TOMI enables businesses and consumers to easily gain access to its leading hospital-healthcare and broad-spectrum disinfectant products.

By adding an optimized digital storefront on the leading e-commerce platform, TOMI is significantly expanding exposure and distribution for its newest product - the SteraPak. As an all-in-one disinfection solution, the SteraPak allows customers to use powerful, innovative SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) in any setting, delivering highly maneuverable disinfection to the smallest of spaces. As the most cost effective SteraMist system, the SteraPak is primed to effectively target both businesses and consumer end users, making it an ideal flagship SteraMist product for sale on Amazon.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI states, “As we focus on growing our market penetration across multiple verticals, the launch of this elevated digital sales strategy complements our traditional sales methods and will be supported by our industry leading customer service. Amazon will provide a streamlined purchase process, and TOMI plans to continue executing its sales strategy by leveraging Amazon’s vast audience and platform.”

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world 

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMist brand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

