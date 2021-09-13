checkAd

Virginia Department of Transportation Selects Conduent Transportation to Operate and Maintain Tolling System for I-64 Express Lanes

Conduent will operate and maintain multiple tolling zones of the I-64 Express Lanes network in the Hampton Roads region

Conduent technology will enable dynamic pricing and license plate image reviews, as well as vehicle occupancy detection, to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. , Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced a contract from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to design, implement and operate express tolling lanes along Interstate 64 in the Hampton Roads region of the state. The company’s technology will enable flexible, dynamic pricing and license plate image reviews, as well as the option to implement vehicle occupancy detection — all to improve the flow of traffic and relieve congestion.

Following a 16-month implementation period involving system design, testing and installation, Conduent will operate and maintain multiple tolling zones of the I-64 Express Lanes network. VDOT will use data analytics to determine toll rates based on the volume of traffic during different times of the day. The lanes and system are currently expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The contract, valued at approximately $51 million, includes a three-year base term plus a total of nine one-year options.

