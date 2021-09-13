TULSA, OK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced their subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., received an initial contract for their recently acquired medical logistics and data storage software, which has been added to the ioSoft LinkUP platform.



IOSoft management stated the recently acquired software is a synergistic complement their suite of services and is incorporated into the ioSoft LinkUP software platform. The software offers expediting & delivery of products and services to the healthcare community. IOSoft feels this platform with their ongoing enhancement, will continue to expand niche services to the medical provider and small business entities focused in the healthcare sector. This unique software can offer critical solutions within HIPAA regulations in logistics, communications, and provision of records data that are particularly needed by the small business medical services provider. This additional software can readily fit within the IOSoft national business development efforts to offer cost saving and expedited solutions to the healthcare community.

ioSoft LinkUP is the ultimate communication interface that enables the plan participant to access their ID card, update enrollment and access their claim information 24/7 using their iPhone or Android. The Plan Administrator has 24/7 access through their tablet or laptop to review and approve enrollment or access the system data base as needed.

The now expanded ioSoft LinkUP platform is part of ioSoft Suites where expedited payment systems are now teamed with claims processing and adjudication, a multi-level communications system, and accurate data collect software systems.

IOSoft offers an integrated system pricing and payment of claims that enhances productivity, efficiency, and costs. The software solutions can be utilized individually or as total claims and payment management system.

About IOSoft Inc.

IOSoft since 2006 has provided proprietary software for medical billing, Healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.