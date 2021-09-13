checkAd

Fort St. James Nickel Appoints Steve Mynott as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") has appointed Mr. Steve Mynott as President of the Company.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Fort St. James Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FTJ) ("FTJ" or the "Company") has appointed Mr. Steve Mynott as President of the Company.

Mr. Mynott brings over 15 years of experience in mining, finance, exploration, and development. He brings a strong network of global investors spanning from Europe, North America & Japan. Over his career, Mr. Mynott has raised considerable funds in both the public and private markets and has been instrumental in the growth of both private and public companies.

"Mr. Mynott's addition as President will provide considerable guidance and experience," stated Barry Brown, CEO of Fort St. James. "Fort St. James Nickel has allocated significant resources into restructuring and refocusing the Company. With the properties that Fort St. James Nickel has and the addition of such an established, professional individual in Mr. Mynott, the Company is set up for success."

Mr. Mynott stated: "I look forward to working with Fort St. James's management on building the Company's mineral projects. With the demand for nickel today, and for the foreseeable future, I couldn't be happier to join Fort. St. James Nickel and look forward to the immediate and long-term success we are going to have. We believe our properties show great potential and are very excited to move forward."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Barry Brown"

President

Fort St James Nickel Corp. 604-488-3900

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Fort St. James Nickel Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663638/Fort-St-James-Nickel-Appoints-Steve- ...

