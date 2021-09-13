checkAd

ITT Names Bartek Makowiecki Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development; Will Lead All Merger & Acquisition Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

September 13, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today named Bartek Makowiecki Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, reporting to Luca Savi, President and CEO, ITT Inc. In this role, Makowiecki will drive all strategy and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities across ITT.

Makowiecki joins ITT from Ingredion, where he most recently held the position of Global Head of Strategy, M&A and Venturing. While at Ingredion, he built a world-class strategy function, expanded the company’s growth platforms, and established a new corporate venture capital program to deploy capital to early-stage investments. Prior to Ingredion, Makowiecki held increasingly responsible, global strategy, and M&A roles, including international assignments, at Owens Corning Corporation and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

"Bartek is an accomplished executive with a proven track record in mergers and acquisitions and portfolio management. His experience greatly benefits ITT, as we look to accelerate our capital deployment strategy,” said Luca Savi, CEO and President of ITT. "Bartek is a unique talent and the right leader to drive our long-term strategy and to continue to generate superior shareholder value."

Makowiecki holds a Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Arts in international business and finance from Regents University in the U.K. He will be based at ITT’s global headquarters in White Plains, N.Y.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified, leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y. with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2020 revenues of $2.5 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

ITT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ITT Names Bartek Makowiecki Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development; Will Lead All Merger & Acquisition Initiatives September 13, 2021- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today named Bartek Makowiecki Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, reporting to Luca Savi, President and CEO, ITT Inc. In this role, Makowiecki will drive all strategy and merger and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21 ITT veröffentlicht Ergänzung zum Nachhaltigkeitsbericht 2021; weitere Fortschritte bei Umwelt-, Sozial- und Governance-Prioritäten
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21 ITT Issues 2021 Sustainability Report Supplement; Continues Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten