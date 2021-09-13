ITT Names Bartek Makowiecki Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development; Will Lead All Merger & Acquisition Initiatives

Makowiecki joins ITT from Ingredion, where he most recently held the position of Global Head of Strategy, M&A and Venturing. While at Ingredion, he built a world-class strategy function, expanded the company’s growth platforms, and established a new corporate venture capital program to deploy capital to early-stage investments. Prior to Ingredion, Makowiecki held increasingly responsible, global strategy, and M&A roles, including international assignments, at Owens Corning Corporation and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

September 13, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today named Bartek Makowiecki Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, reporting to Luca Savi, President and CEO, ITT Inc. In this role, Makowiecki will drive all strategy and merger and acquisition (M&A) activities across ITT.

"Bartek is an accomplished executive with a proven track record in mergers and acquisitions and portfolio management. His experience greatly benefits ITT, as we look to accelerate our capital deployment strategy,” said Luca Savi, CEO and President of ITT. "Bartek is a unique talent and the right leader to drive our long-term strategy and to continue to generate superior shareholder value."

Makowiecki holds a Master of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Arts in international business and finance from Regents University in the U.K. He will be based at ITT’s global headquarters in White Plains, N.Y.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified, leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y. with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2020 revenues of $2.5 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005008/en/