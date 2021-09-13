checkAd

Logility Scores Highest for Digital Planning Use Case

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, ranks highest in the Digital Planning Use Case in the 2021 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions” report. Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform offers support for a broad range of supply chain planning requirements, from sales and operations planning (S&OP) through manufacturing.

Powered by advanced innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Logility has rapidly digitized its supply chain planning capabilities and integrated legacy on-premises solutions with its cloud-based planning platform. Logility has scored second highest in the Multienterprise Planning and Enterprise planning Use Cases and has also scored 4.42 out of 5 in the Supply Chain Use Case.

“Though we’ve traditionally taken a steady approach towards modernization, the last few years have been at light speed towards digital transformation at Logility – and it’s truly paid off,” said Allan Dow, President, Logility. “We believe our Gartner Use Case rankings reflect our commitment to help our customers drive resilience through digitization and ultimately, optimize their supply chains.”

To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

