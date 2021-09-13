Logility Scores Highest for Digital Planning Use Case

Powered by advanced innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Logility has rapidly digitized its supply chain planning capabilities and integrated legacy on-premises solutions with its cloud-based planning platform. Logility has scored second highest in the Multienterprise Planning and Enterprise planning Use Cases and has also scored 4.42 out of 5 in the Supply Chain Use Case.

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, ranks highest in the Digital Planning Use Case in the 2021 Gartner “ Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions ” report. Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform offers support for a broad range of supply chain planning requirements, from sales and operations planning (S&OP) through manufacturing.

“Though we’ve traditionally taken a steady approach towards modernization, the last few years have been at light speed towards digital transformation at Logility – and it’s truly paid off,” said Allan Dow, President, Logility. “We believe our Gartner Use Case rankings reflect our commitment to help our customers drive resilience through digitization and ultimately, optimize their supply chains.”

