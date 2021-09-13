Columbus McKinnon to Webcast Fireside Chat at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the “Company” or “Columbus McKinnon”), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that David Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Rustowicz, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 2021 D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. An archive of the conversation will be available at the same link following the conference.