Columbus McKinnon to Webcast Fireside Chat at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (the “Company” or “Columbus McKinnon”), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that David Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Rustowicz, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 2021 D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. An archive of the conversation will be available at the same link following the conference.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005041/en/
