Intelligent Technologies from onsemi Power Every Node in Ramaxel’s Next Generation Servers

Ramaxel, a leading supplier of server, storage and design service solutions, has selected intelligent cloud power technologies from onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) for its upcoming Intel-based VR13.HC servers. Power requirements are increasing in each successive processor generation. With their broad portfolio of high‑performance, high‑reliability cloud power solutions, onsemi is well positioned to deliver on such requirements.

“As an emerging leader in the fast-growing cloud market, we must have confidence in our suppliers. onsemi has become a strategic partner for us due to their superior quality, innovation, efficiency, technical support and supply capabilities that enabled us to streamline our development process and prepare for high volume production,” commented AB Wang, Ramaxel senior vice president of the Server Business Unit and Storage/Flash Development.

Ramaxel’s latest family of servers will be powered by the recently released FD3501 digital multiphase controller featuring superior transient response, programmability and ease of use. This controller, in combination with smart power stages, point-of-load regulators and e-Fuse technologies from onsemi, delivers industry-leading energy efficiency, performance and reliability.

onsemi has over 20 years of experience in the design and high-volume production of multiphase controllers,” said Robert Tong, vice president of the Mobile, Computing and Cloud Division at onsemi. “The release of the FD3501 digital multiphase controller extends our portfolio to the latest generation of cloud server systems based on Intel’s VR13.HC platform and solidifies the company as a total solution supplier.”

Ding Wang, Ramaxel vice president of Server Development and Corporate R&D further stated, “onsemi fully enabled our VR13.HC platform development and we are confident they will provide Ramaxel with best-in-class technologies for our next generation VR14 server platform development.”

In addition to the FD3501, onsemi will soon release 8-phase and 12-phase digital multiphase controllers to support Intel’s VR14 server platform. The company’s innovation continues to drive the evolution of cloud computing by delivering intelligent, high efficiency technologies to power the entire cloud to edge infrastructure.

About Ramaxel:

Founded in 1997, Ramaxel Technology (Shenzhen) Limited is a leading ODM company with more than 3,000 employees and +1,000 R&D engineers. Ramaxel is a key supplier of a number of server OEMs and cloud service providers. Ramaxel is a leading manufacturer of SSD/Memory and server products in China. Learn more about Ramaxel at www.ramaxel.com.

About onsemi:

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovations to help build a better future. With a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets, the company is accelerating change in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure. With a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio, onsemi creates intelligent power and sensing technologies that solve the world’s most complex challenges and leads the way in creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world. Learn more about onsemi at www.onsemi.com.

onsemi and the onsemi logo are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

