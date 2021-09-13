2021 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. Award Honoring Professional Housekeepers Seeks Nominations

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and additional prizes for their property. The award program is open to housekeeping professionals employed at hospitality properties in the United States. Submit nominations at cintas.com/SHINEAwards/ through Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Housekeeping professionals are the key to guest satisfaction in hotels and other hospitality properties. To recognize the hardworking individuals who keep rooms, lobbies and other areas clean, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) today announced the launch of the 2021 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. (Star Housekeepers In a New Era) Award.

“Talented housekeepers are working tirelessly to uphold cleanliness during this difficult time, and often do not have an opportunity to be celebrated,” said Nicole Beall, Senior Director - Hospitality & Gaming Enterprise at Cintas Corporation “We are excited to recognize the professionals who are keeping the heart of the industry beating and showcase excellence every day.”

The grand prize winner’s property will receive:

$2,500 in cleaning and hygiene products and services from Cintas

A training and development package from the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a Division of ISSA, valued at $3,500

A package from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, that includes a GBAC on-site consultation and enrollment in the GBAC Fundamentals Course 2.0, valued at $3,300

A comprehensive product package from Rubbermaid Commercial Products, valued at more than $2,300

Nine runners-up and their hospitality properties will each receive a prize package valued at more than $1,800, which includes: a $500 cash prize for each runner-up, and each runner-up’s hospitality property will receive a complimentary membership to IEHA, a free IEHA training course, enrollment in the GBAC Fundamentals Course 2.0 and a Rubbermaid Commercial Products housekeeping cart.

The program is open to U.S.-based employees in the hospitality industry who work in a housekeeping role. Nominations must be 500 words or less. No purchase necessary to enter. A judging panel comprised of hospitality expert and television and podcast host Anthony Melchiorri, and representatives from Cintas, IEHA, GBAC and Rubbermaid will review the nominations and select the winner and runners-up based on the quality of the entries.