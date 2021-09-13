Express Announces Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Partnership

Today, fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announces a partnership between its Dream Big Project and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, with the goal of providing $1M and 100,000 associate and executive volunteer hours in support of the mentoring organization and to accelerate its Big Futures initiative. Simultaneously, the brand debuts a marketing campaign to raise awareness for the partnership and its mission, headlined by Cheslie Kryst, the Company's newly named Big Brothers Big Sisters Ambassador.

(Left) Little Sister Michelle, BBBS Board Member & Express Ambassador Cheslie, (Right) Big Sister Andrea (Photo: Business Wire)

Since launching in 2020, the Express Dream Big Project powered by GoFundMe has raised over $850,000 for organizations including GoFundMe’s Small Business Relief Fund and the NAACP. Through its new partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the nation’s largest youth mentoring organization, Express will be donating $300,000 to the Big Futures initiative which focuses its efforts on helping young people ages 18 to 25 achieve their goals after graduation, whether attending college or entering the workforce. Express plans to generate an additional $500,000 over the next year through in-store and online donations as well as provide $200,000 worth of Express gift cards to help inspire confidence through style.

“The Dream Big Project is one of the ways we fulfill our brand purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression, and this partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters is based on our belief that mentorship can set young people on a trajectory to accomplish great things,” said Sara Tervo, Express Chief Marketing Officer. “We are so pleased to welcome Cheslie Kryst as our dedicated Express Big Brothers Big Sisters Ambassador and look forward to working with her to leverage our platforms and her voice to empower young people to believe in themselves and provide them with the tools they need to follow their dreams.”

“The work Big Brothers Big Sisters does in our communities is exactly what our country needs right now—a helping hand for youth who crave encouragement and guidance,” said Cheslie Kryst, “I’m thrilled to be able to represent an organization that feeds my passion for helping others, especially through this partnership with a brand I’ve been raving about and wearing for years.”