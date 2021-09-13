checkAd

SRAX to Issue a One-Time Special Dividend on September 20th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced they will be issuing a one-time special dividend to shareholders of record on the 20th of September.

In their Q2 2021 earnings report, the Company reported Q2 revenue of $7.7M, up 557% year-over-year, 41% sequentially quarter-over-quarter; in addition to Q2 Sequire bookings of $11.4M. Following their earnings report and exponential growth, SRAX also announced a $10M stock buy-back program and a one-time special dividend to be issued to shareholders of record on September 20th.

SRAX will be issuing non-tradable preferred shares to shareholders of record on September 20th. The preferred shares will hold approximately $6.5M worth of Sequire clients stock, and as the shares are sold, the proceeds will be distributed to the preferred shareholders periodically.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SRAX Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRAX to Issue a One-Time Special Dividend on September 20th, 2021 SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced they will be issuing a one-time special dividend to shareholders of record on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21SRAX to Host Patrick Brothers, Gagan Biyani, Ann Marie Sastry, and More as Keynote Speakers at the 2021 Sequire EdTech Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21SRAX to Host the 2021 Sequire EdTech Virtual Conference on September 13th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21SRAX Partners with S3 to Integrate Short Interest Data into Sequire Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21SRAX Announces $10M Stock Buy-Back Program and One-Time Special Dividend of Approximately $0.23 per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21SRAX Reports Continued Revenue Growth in Q2 2021 and Increases Full-Year Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten