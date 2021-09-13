American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend
American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.02 cash dividend payment to be distributed on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2021.
Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard, stated, “This dividend payment continues our history of providing cash returns to shareholders based on successful operational and financial performance. It reflects the confidence that the Board of Directors has in the strength of our business model and our longer-term strategic growth initiatives in biological product development, geographic market expansion, consumer pest control and SIMPAS/Ultimus precision application technology. We appreciate the support of our shareholders, as we develop and deliver important solutions that enhance agricultural productivity, safeguard public health and facilitate environmental sustainability.”
Annual Cash Dividend Payments: Based on Date of Cash Distribution
2021 - - Payments in 2021 (including pending payment) . . . . . . . . . . . $0.080
2020 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.040
2019 - - Full Calendar Year . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.080
2018 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.075
2017 - - Full Calendar Year. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.055
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000 & Russell 3000 Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.
In its public commentary, the Company may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005132/en/
