SomaLogic announces strategic collaboration with UPMC to tailor clinical care through proteomics technology

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced a strategic collaboration with leading health system UPMC to explore how the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in the body can effectively be used in clinical care.

“As part of our commitment to investing in translational science that significantly improves the lives of patients, we are evaluating whether a proteomics approach can help clinicians identify patients at the highest risk for major health events, like heart attack or stroke. That will allow us to better target interventions and care,” said Suresh Mulukutla, M.D., an interventional cardiologist at UPMC and Director of Analytics for the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

As part of the agreement, UPMC and SomaLogic will establish a collaboration to promote the use of proteomic data in building healthier communities, improving patient care and reducing healthcare costs. The collaboration will include clinical research and development projects that establish the groundwork for use of proteomics as part of the larger vision for modern healthcare. The work planned at UPMC and insights gained may enable providers to make decisions based on an individual’s unique proteomic signature, reflecting certain indicators used for determining their real-time health status and disease risk.

“Working with UPMC, a leading innovator in healthcare, allows us to evaluate together the value of proteomics as a tool for precision medicine and a means for clinicians in the future to more accurately assess risk and tailor care for their patients,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D.

“UPMC is committed to supporting innovative healthcare technologies with the goal of providing life-changing medicine to our patients and communities,” said Matthias Kleinz, Senior Vice President and Head of Translational Sciences at UPMC Enterprises. “With SomaLogic, we will explore the impact of its proteomics technology on optimizing therapy selection and resource allocation across a large integrated health system like UPMC.”

The agreement with UPMC is part of SomaLogic’s SomaSignal Proteomics for Precision Medicine Initiative, the first large-scale, clinically focused partnership effort aimed at equipping healthcare providers with the power of proteomic technology to inform decisions at the point of care. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55-microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

