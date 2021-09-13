checkAd

II-VI Incorporated Joins SmartTunable Multi-Source Agreement Group for Wavelength-Tunable Transceivers as a Founding Member

13.09.2021   

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced that it joined, as a founding member, the SmartTunable Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group, or “STM Group,” for wavelength-tunable transceivers.

The STM Group brings together market leaders of full C-band wavelength-tunable transceivers to enable interoperable self-tuning optics (STO).

“The algorithms developed by the SmartTunable MSA will improve OpEx and CapEx for our end users by simplifying the deployment of their systems, reducing technician time in the field, and eliminating the need for tuning equipment,” said Dr. Lee Xu, Sr. Vice President, Transceivers Business Unit. “Our customers will greatly appreciate the efficiency and streamlined operations achieved through this standardization effort, as they ramp-up DWDM system deployments to support high speed wireline and 5G wireless broadband services.”

More information on the SmartTunable MSA can be found on the group’s website: www.smarttunable-msa.org.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us




