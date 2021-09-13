Celldex Announces Initiation of CDX-0159 Subcutaneous Formulation Study

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that the first cohort has been dosed in the Phase 1 study of the subcutaneous formulation of CDX-0159 in healthy volunteers. CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. The Company intends to utilize the subcutaneous formulation of CDX-0159 in its Phase 2 program in chronic urticarias, planned for initiation in the first half of 2022. Celldex is currently studying an intravenous formulation of CDX-0159 in Phase 1 studies in chronic spontaneous and chronic inducible urticarias and will initiate a third intravenous study in prurigo nodularis later this year.



“We believe CDX-0159 has significant potential to help patients in need across numerous diseases with mast cell involvement,” said Diane C. Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Celldex Therapeutics. “Advancing the development of the subcutaneous formulation is an important milestone for the CDX-0159 program that will support the initiation of later stage studies next year.”