ZICIX Announces First Pilot Program Under New President

The technology which Dr. Jordan and SensorComm plan to pilot is the EvexiaBand system * : a smart wrist-worn wearable device, smartphone application, and subscription-based alert system as part of Data-Centric Care. Already available for sale in US and other places globally, this device identifies anomalies in the personal temperature profile of the user and sends alerts, potentially before a person becomes symptomatic with an illness (e.g. COVID-19 and beyond). The system is non-invasive and non-disruptive and keeps user data private. EvexiaBand’s early warning system provides increased confidence which allows the user to take preventative measures that can help slow the spread of illness (e.g. COVID-19 and beyond).

Carson City, NV, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ramiro Jordan has announced his first pilot program as the new President of Zicix, Inc. (OTC Pink: ZICX). He will begin bringing healthcare technology globally as part of the Peace Engineering initiative at Zicix. As previously outlined in Company news releases, Dr. Jordan has access to networks of innovation and plans to use Zicix Corporation as the vehicle to bring these technologies to market. Now, Dr. Jordan, along with CEO William Petty, have signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a Joint Venture Agreement with SensorComm Technologies, Inc. to begin funding a pilot program based in Latin America and other regions.

While this device is currently available for purchase via Amazon.com, the partnership with Zicix Corp and SensorComm will allow for customization in local Latin American markets. The units will be translated and offered in Spanish. The pilot program(s) will run through December 2021.

The Joint Venture Agreement will provide Zicix Corporation with the exclusive rights to bring the technology to Latin America.

*This device is not intended to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, nor is it intended to diagnose or treat any medical condition, and should not be relied upon for any medical purpose. Temperature anomaly alerts, and use of other features and functionality, are for information and education purposes only. User is responsible for further evaluation/response. User response (if any) is at user discretion and may include, but not be limited to: social distancing, self-isolation, mask wearing, self-quarantine, COVID testing, and/or speaking with a doctor or qualified health care provider.

About Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX): Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

