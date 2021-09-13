checkAd

FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Day Details

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announced today the details for its Investor Day on September 15, 2021 in Washington D.C. Investor Day presentations will begin at 9:00 A.M. EDT and will be followed by a Q&A session. The event will feature presentations from its executive management team.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available to all interested parties at https://www.frpdev.com/investor-relations/ or via the following web address: https://frpdev.zoom.us/s/88448909215. Any questions can be submitted ahead of time by emailing InvestorDay@frpdev.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on our website shortly after the event.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our operations and financial results; the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area; demand for apartments in Washington D.C., Richmond, Virginia, and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

200 W. Forsyth Street, 7th Floor, Jacksonville, FL 32202 

Contact:
John D. Baker III
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100




