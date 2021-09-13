Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Global Investment Conference (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference). The conference is being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.



Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento, will provide corporate updates and highlights associated with Sorrento’s product pipeline in the strategic focus areas of the company: COVID-19, Cancer and Autoimmune Therapeutics, and Non-Opioid Pain Management.