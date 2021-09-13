checkAd

Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Global Investment Conference (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference). The conference is being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento, will provide corporate updates and highlights associated with Sorrento’s product pipeline in the strategic focus areas of the company: COVID-19, Cancer and Autoimmune Therapeutics, and Non-Opioid Pain Management.

COVID-19 Product Portfolio Highlights:

  • COVISTIX: COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Detection Test in commercialization in Mexico with an EUA from COFEPRIS. Regulatory approval processes in progress in the US, Canada, Brazil, and WHO EUL (Emergency Use Listing), with active partnering discussions for global commercialization.         
  • COVIDROPS (STI-2099): Intranasal neutralizing antibody (nAb) formulation in Phase 2 trials in UK, US and soon in Mexico for newly diagnosed COVID patients in an outpatient setting.
  • COVI-AMG (STI-2020): Potentially highly potent/low dose antibody in a 2 minute IV-push in Phase 2 trials for systemic treatment in an outpatient setting.
  • COVISHIELD antibody (STI-9167): Demonstrating potent in vitro virus neutralization across all currently known variants of concern (VoCs) and reducing replicating virus in the lungs of infected transgenic K18 mice (with human ACE2 receptor) to undetectable levels (following infection by SARS-CoV-2 WA-1 strain or VoCs including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda).
  • MPI-8 and its SAR-Improved Analog (1121): Small molecule antiviral targeting SARS-CoV-2 main protease, demonstrating broad-spectrum, potent antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-2 and all currently known VoCs.
  • Multivalent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: Elicited a stronger humoral immune response against Delta VoC as compared to SARS-CoV-2 intramuscular mRNA vaccine in preclinical studies.
  • Recombinant RBD Subunit Vaccine: Demonstrated strong humoral immune response against WA-1 and Delta VoC in preclinical studies.
  • Abivertinib: Phase 2 studies for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in hospitalized COVID patients in US (96 Pts) and Brazil (400 Pts) are completed.
  • COVI-MSC: Phase 2 for ARDS in ICU COVID patients are ongoing in US and Brazil.
