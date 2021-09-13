checkAd

Duck Creek Technologies Welcomes Marketing Industry Veteran Jeff Winter to its Executive Team as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Boston, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that experienced strategic marketing executive Jeff Winter has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Winter will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s global marketing strategy, including brand expansion, pipeline generation, product marketing, and customer marketing, reporting to CEO Michael Jackowski and joining Duck Creek’s Executive Committee.

“I believe that the combination of a strong culture, the right values, talented employees, and a focus on results will always create outstanding results, and I saw all of that right away at Duck Creek,” said Winter. “The company’s success has been incredible to see, and I’m very excited to help Duck Creek continue its trajectory in my role as we continue to work with our customers and partners to define the new standard in P&C insurance.”

Winter joins Duck Creek from Rocket Software, a global leader in the mainframe and legacy platform space, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Winter rebuilt and transformed the marketing function and was responsible for driving brand awareness, building pipeline, and increasing customer retention and engagement. Under his leadership, Rocket doubled brand awareness, helped grow top line revenue through lead generation programs, established a strategic marketing model with their lead partner, IBM, and created a customer retention platform helping to drive the highest net promoter score in the company’s history.

Prior to that, Winter was the Divisional Chief Marketing Officer and Global Vice President for a Pitney Bowes software and data business. He also spent ten years at SAP in a variety of marketing leadership positions, as well as five years at IBM working across both marketing and strategy roles.

“Duck Creek has established our place as a SaaS leader in the P&C insurance industry, and as we move forward with our growth plans and seek to capitalize on opportunities, we need a known leader in marketing on our executive team to help us drive forward through this exciting future,” said Jackowski. “Jeff’s knowledge and experience are without compare, and his combination of skill and intuition make him a perfect choice to lead our corporate marketing department. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Duck Creek Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
prechichi@racepointglobal.com 

CONTACT: Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
+1 (857) 201-5784
sam.shay@duckcreek.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Duck Creek Technologies Welcomes Marketing Industry Veteran Jeff Winter to its Executive Team as Chief Marketing Officer Boston, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) announced today that experienced strategic marketing executive Jeff Winter has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Winter will be responsible for developing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Victoria Gold – Record Setting Gold Production and Corporate Update
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...