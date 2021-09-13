Taboola Attains TAG Brand Safety Certification for Setting Rigorous Standards to Protect Advertisers from Brand Risks

Brand safety is a top priority for marketers, with many brands focused on ensuring their ads run alongside trustworthy content. TAG’s brand safety certification is the industry’s largest and broadest program of its kind, demonstrating to advertisers that their partners have taken the necessary steps to reduce brand safety risk, so they can buy advertising inventory with confidence. This certification provides that assurance to more than 13,000 advertisers that choose Taboola to reach 500 million daily active users.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has been awarded the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG ), an organization that works to increase trust and transparency in digital advertising.

After initially receiving Verified by TAG status in 2017, Taboola has now achieved all the requirements of this latest certification. To reach this point, Taboola was required to prove it was safe for brands through a variety of measures, including:

Robust policy: Ensuring all digital advertising adheres to the TAG Brand Safety Certified criteria, policies and procedures.

Transparency around content moderation: Ensuring transparency around AI and human content moderation policies.

Thorough validation: Ensuring 100% of monetizable transactions are reviewed by one or more independently validated content verification services, or through use of inclusion and exclusion lists for the specific agreement.

Long-term commitment: Defining compliance monitoring policies used to monitor and demonstrate compliance with each applicable Brand Safety Principle.

This achievement is part of Taboola’s ongoing commitment to brand safety, with the company having recently announced partnerships with leaders in brand safety and suitability including IAS and MOAT.

Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG said: “The TAG Brand Safety Seal demonstrates that a company has set rigorous standards to protect its partners from new and emerging brand threats, so we are very pleased to recognize Taboola for taking the steps needed to achieve this certification. We look forward to continuing to work with Taboola and other partners around the world to further raise our industry’s standards for brand protection.”