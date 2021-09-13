checkAd

Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Major Finds of Coins and Artifacts

Autor: Accesswire
13.09.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, with its Partner Gold Hound LLC, is excited to announce that we have been successful in …

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company, with its Partner Gold Hound LLC, is excited to announce that we have been successful in major finds of varied coins, pottery, intact glass jars, a whole musket, many cannon balls and many other shipwreck materials in a close proximity area of the 1715 Fleet wreck site off the East Coast of Florida. Many other large shipwreck materials of iron and lead have also been found in the close in area.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

With the experience and the technologies provided by TSR as well as the. expertise brought by Gold Hound we are fairly confident that we are on one of the major wreck sites to find larger quantities of gold, silver and gems. Through fantastic analysis and survey work, by Capt. Greg Bounds, using TSR crews, and joint divers and much of his expert surveying, utilizing state of the art equipment supplied by TSR the area for a particular wreck seems to have been narrowed to a focused are.

We will continue operations off the sight near Sebastian Florida for the foreseeable future. TSR is making plans and agreements for other sights, including treasure wreck sights of large value, that are essentially proven wrecks outside of US waters that we will work throughout the rest of the year.

We will be displaying many of the finds on our new social media sights on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram and others that have been developed and will be announced shortly. As well TSR will have some major announcements for new directors and personnel in executive positions.

The site area off Sebastian Florida has been perpetually permitted with the State of Florida and has been the site of valuable recoveries from a suspected four wrecks from the renowned and enormously laden 1715 Fleet, which sank in July 1715 during a hurricane. Although much of the inshore areas have been worked, and many recoveries made, the vast amount of treasure, in the form of gold and silver coins, bullion bars, emeralds, jewelry and other valuable items are still to be found.

With the vessels operating at all times weather permitting, TSR will update and provide information on all aspects of operations, including video and other media updates in the short term. TSR has also activated an Instagram site for posts we will make available for videos and pictures on a near daily basis.

Disclaimer

