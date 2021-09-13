Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing

LOS ANGELES, CA and DRESDEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a …

LOS ANGELES, CA and DRESDEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a …

LOS ANGELES, CA and DRESDEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company, today announced an update regarding their previously announced pending merger transaction. The parties expect the pending merger to close and become effective at the close of trading on September 14, 2021 (subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions contained in the merger agreement), and shares of Greenidge Class A common stock to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "GREE" on September 15, 2021. In addition, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, the parties are announcing the final exchange ratio for the exchange of shares in the pending merger. Subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, at the effective time of the merger, each share of Support.com, Inc. common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time will be cancelled and extinguished and automatically converted into the right to receive 0.115 shares of Greenidge Class A common stock, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Greenidge Class A common stock resulting from such calculation.