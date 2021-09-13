Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
LOS ANGELES, CA and DRESDEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a …
LOS ANGELES, CA and DRESDEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a …
LOS ANGELES, CA and DRESDEN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge"), a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company, today announced an update regarding their previously announced pending merger transaction. The parties expect the pending merger to close and become effective at the close of trading on September 14, 2021 (subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions contained in the merger agreement), and shares of Greenidge Class A common stock to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "GREE" on September 15, 2021.
In addition, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, the parties are announcing the final exchange ratio for the exchange of shares in the pending merger. Subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, at the effective time of the merger, each share of Support.com, Inc. common stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time will be cancelled and extinguished and automatically converted into the right to receive 0.115 shares of Greenidge Class A common stock, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares of Greenidge Class A common stock resulting from such calculation.
About Support.com
Support.com, Inc. is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcingSM environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.
Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit http://www.support.com/about-us/careers.
© 2021 Support.com, Inc. All rights reserved. Support.com and the Support.com logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Support.com, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (“Greenidge”) is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint. Greenidge currently operates one facility in Upstate New York and expects to expand operations to a second location in South Carolina in the upcoming months, which will source the majority of its electricity from zero-carbon sources.
|Diskussion: Wird support.com der profitabelste Bitcoin-Miner?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare