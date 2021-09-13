checkAd

Zevia to Participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Spence, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Cowen’s 2nd Annual Health, Wellness & Beauty Summit on September 14th at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the “webcast”).

The webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for approximately thirty (30) days.

About Zevia

Zevia PBC, a public benefit corporation designated as a “Certified B Corporation,” is focused on addressing the global health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a broad portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. All Zevia beverages are made with a handful of simple, plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are Non-GMO Project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, vegan and zero sodium. As of 2020, Zevia is distributed in more than 25,000 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada through a diverse network of major retailers in the food, drug, mass, natural and ecommerce channels.

