Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Orders for 12 Units

“These recent orders indicate a healthy mix of sales activity from our channel partners and our direct to end-user efforts. The product mix of these orders is a nice variety of most RAD solutions,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “And, it’s great to see a nearly even mix of new dealers and end-users, and repeat business from dealers and end-users that are expanding their deployments of RAD devices,” Reinharz added.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received orders for 12 units of its stationary product line from both dealers and end-user clients.

The company disclosed that these announced orders consist of 8 ROSA180 units, 2 AVA devices, 1 Wally and 1 Wally HSO unit. “One of our most prestigious and loyal clients has now ordered a total of six Wally HSO solutions,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Each Wally HSO unit deployed with this one client is doing the work previously performed by a security guard. This is confirmation that the ongoing labor shortage is impacting our clients’ businesses and creating an uptick of activity for RAD,” Folmer concluded.

A recent report by Robert H. Perry & Associates, U.S. Contract Security Market White Paper, states that “this year saw more and more smaller companies turn to some sort of 'integrated guarding' as a way to deal with the serious labor shortage.” “That search for ‘integrated guarding’ is leading end-users and dealers to RAD solutions. Our devices perform their job at a cost that’s dramatically lower than traditional guarding personnel that companies cannot staff,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA180, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.