checkAd

Juzhen Data Tech Selects Ouster Digital Lidar for Its Autonomous Electric Delivery Vehicles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Customer Agreement with Juzhen Data Tech, a technological leader in the research and development of new energy delivery vehicles, autonomous delivery vehicles and last-mile automated delivery services. Ouster expects to supply 1,190 digital lidar sensors through 2025 for Juzhen’s next-generation delivery vehicles for the Chinese market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005486/en/

Juzhen Data Tech Selects Ouster Digital Lidar for Its Autonomous Electric Delivery Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

Juzhen Data Tech Selects Ouster Digital Lidar for Its Autonomous Electric Delivery Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

Juzhen plans to use Ouster digital lidar on its two next-generation electric vehicles to support autopilot functionality followed by the deployment of fully autonomous delivery vehicles on public roads. Juzhen launched its first electric delivery vehicle in November 2020 in order to support the growing e-commerce logistics market in China. The upgraded vehicle designs will incorporate one to three Ouster OS1 sensors per vehicle for mapping, navigation, and obstacle avoidance to enable more intelligent transportation systems capable of autonomous delivery between logistic hubs in urban environments.

“We chose to work with Ouster because of the high-resolution of its digital lidar. Ouster provides reliable perception data for our autonomous vehicles, which is critical when driving on public roads. Furthermore, we believe that Ouster’s scalable, digital approach will allow us to further reduce costs while improving performance over time, providing competitive advantage,” said Juzhen Data Tech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gu Zulin.

“We are excited to partner with Juzhen to further realize the benefits of digital lidar for the autonomous delivery market in China. Every major logistics company is looking to integrate greater levels of automation, whether it be for improved safety, efficiency, or cost. Ouster is advancing automation across the global supply chain by offering sensors with the best combination of price and performance along with a highly-scalable manufacturing process,” said Ouster CEO, Angus Pacala.

Seite 1 von 3
Ouster Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Juzhen Data Tech Selects Ouster Digital Lidar for Its Autonomous Electric Delivery Vehicles Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries, announced today that it has signed a Strategic Customer …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Ouster Announces Conference Participation for September 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ouster, Inc. (OUST) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten