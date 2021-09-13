checkAd

NCR Corporation Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has placed in the top ten of the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global hardware, software and service providers.

The IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates the top IT vendors based on revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial services, including banks, capital markets firms and insurers. The data is gathered from vendor surveys, as well as from original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

“Recognition in the top 10 of IDC FinTech Rankings demonstrates NCR’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “We congratulate NCR for being ranked 8th in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 list, and for ranking in the top 10 for a solid decade.”

“NCR remains dedicated to providing the software and services to help financial institutions run, connect and extend digital, self-directed and branch channels,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “We deliver the flexible, innovative and efficient technology needed to power excellent banking experiences and strengthen their competitive positions. We are proud to once again be acknowledged by IDC Financial Insights for these efforts.”

For more on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings, visit https://www.idc.com/prodserv/insights/#financial-fintech_rankings.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial+ info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

NCR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCR Corporation Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has placed in the top ten of the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global hardware, software and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21TruMark Financial Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation to Support Digital Transformation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21NCR Acquires Foremost Business Systems, Brings Restaurant Technology and Support to Minneapolis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21NCR Corporation Announces Promotion of Owen Sullivan to President
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Christian Financial Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation for Superior Digital Banking Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21NCR Supporting Restaurant Recovery with Donation to Elevate Together
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten