Insight’s Tech Journal Goes All-In on Turning the Odds Against Cybercrime Players

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021   

A greater level of vulnerability was introduced to IT services with the pandemic, including a rise in cyberthreats as security leaders were dealt a new hand through more distributed environments. Insight’s fall edition of the Tech Journal magazine, released today, serves as a guide for programmatic and strategic tools to help detect the “tells” of cybersecurity and up the ante against ransomware, as businesses navigate the new complexities of the modern workplace.

In the fall 2021 issue of its quarterly digital magazine, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, explains how to avoid the feeling that securing IT is like a high-stakes game of poker. The new edition also discusses how to sharpen winning automation strategies, better support hybrid work, and use Artificial Intelligence-based computer vision as an ace up the sleeve for real-time intelligence.

“Cybersecurity always comes with some elements of uncertainty — you don’t know what cards bad actors might play and how they’ll cheat the system. But they also don’t know what you have unless you’re giving away clear tells,” said Jason Rader, national director of network and cloud security for Insight Cloud + Data Center Transformation. “Protecting your organization is an iterative process, much like success in poker usually happens over the course of a full game rather than putting your stakes into one hand. Tracking opponents’ common tactics to exploit your weaknesses, taking measure of your most understood risks, and controlling the limits of your potential losses removes the chance from bad hands that can completely take you out of the game.”

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, Chief Experience Officers (CXOs), business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, AI, the Internet of Things and IT supply chain optimization.

In addition to going all-in on cybersecurity strategies, the new Tech Journal covers the following to help organizations come up flush with digital solutions to transform how they do business:

  • Mounting a ransomware defense to safeguard the big picture calls for forgoing a siloed approach to protective measures
  • Automation is about going faster, but building a winning automation strategy sometimes means first slowing down to speed up
  • IT plays an increasingly significant role in the era of hybrid work, and simplifying end-user support helps moderate the complexities of an environment with more moving pieces and players than ever
  • Arun DeSouza, chief information security officer and chief privacy officer of Nexteer Automotive, explains how CISOs can close the security gaps created by remote work
  • Understand why Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is critical to guiding your compliance journey
  • Solve the innovation equation with the most effective business strategies for working in the cloud and at the edge
  • Business optimization requires navigating constant IT evolution — how the right tools and partners strengthen your seat at the table

“IT and security leaders are doing the best they can to play their cards right. Our latest issue of Tech Journal reveals new ways to adopt a consistent strategy for staying on top of the game even as the rules rapidly change,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing at Insight. “You don’t have to be risk-adverse, but you do need to recognize the difference between a risk and a gamble. With proper insight, support and planning, a risk can really pay off. But a gamble — that’s purely a game of chance, and it’s hard to feel lucky when you know the odds are never in your favor.”

