T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Coming to Walmart
When the Un-carrier says '5G for all,' they mean it. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is expanding its retail presence for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile by launching in 2,300 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Starting Oct. 18, the new shopping locations will more than double the Un-carrier’s footprint in large national retailers, giving more customers in more places more choice when it comes to choosing a wireless provider and increasing access to America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.
“In many parts of the country, limited competition when it comes to wireless service leaves some people with few options for plans or access to the benefits of 5G,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “5G for All means T-Mobile is bringing real choice and competition in wireless to many Americans. And even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service. We’re working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day.”
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
“T-Mobile is a top wireless provider and one that we know our customers are going to be excited to shop in our stores and on Walmart.com,” said Mehrdad Akbar, Vice President of Wireless Services, Walmart U.S. “We are thrilled to add T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile to our assortment and feel that it’s yet another way we are delivering the best products and services to our customers to help them save money and live better.”
Starting Oct. 18, anyone will be able to shop Metro by T-Mobile displays in select Walmart stores and through Walmart.com for smartphones, including affordable 5G phones, and three options for unlimited monthly rate plans all on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. After choosing the device and plan that works best for them, customers can then activate online whenever is convenient and immediately begin to enjoy all the benefits of being a Metro customer. All Metro by T-Mobile plans in Walmart include unlimited talk, text and 5G data with Scam Shield protection and taxes and fees included. Don’t need a new device? Customers can also purchase just a Metro by T-Mobile SIM at Walmart, swap it into their eligible device and activate online.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare