checkAd

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Coming to Walmart

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:11  |  29   |   |   

When the Un-carrier says '5G for all,' they mean it. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is expanding its retail presence for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile by launching in 2,300 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Starting Oct. 18, the new shopping locations will more than double the Un-carrier’s footprint in large national retailers, giving more customers in more places more choice when it comes to choosing a wireless provider and increasing access to America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.

“In many parts of the country, limited competition when it comes to wireless service leaves some people with few options for plans or access to the benefits of 5G,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “5G for All means T-Mobile is bringing real choice and competition in wireless to many Americans. And even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service. We’re working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Short
Basispreis 139,68€
Hebel 14,77
Ask 0,70
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 121,56€
Hebel 13,68
Ask 0,89
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“T-Mobile is a top wireless provider and one that we know our customers are going to be excited to shop in our stores and on Walmart.com,” said Mehrdad Akbar, Vice President of Wireless Services, Walmart U.S. “We are thrilled to add T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile to our assortment and feel that it’s yet another way we are delivering the best products and services to our customers to help them save money and live better.”

Starting Oct. 18, anyone will be able to shop Metro by T-Mobile displays in select Walmart stores and through Walmart.com for smartphones, including affordable 5G phones, and three options for unlimited monthly rate plans all on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network. After choosing the device and plan that works best for them, customers can then activate online whenever is convenient and immediately begin to enjoy all the benefits of being a Metro customer. All Metro by T-Mobile plans in Walmart include unlimited talk, text and 5G data with Scam Shield protection and taxes and fees included. Don’t need a new device? Customers can also purchase just a Metro by T-Mobile SIM at Walmart, swap it into their eligible device and activate online.

Seite 1 von 3
T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Coming to Walmart When the Un-carrier says '5G for all,' they mean it. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is expanding its retail presence for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile by launching in 2,300 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Starting Oct. 18, the new …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Telekom-Aktien nach Softbank-Deal weiter auf Talfahrt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Telekom-Aktie: Softbank steigt zum zweitgrößten privaten Aktionär auf
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.09.21T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BofA 2021 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21T-Mobile Continues to Take the 5G Crown in Latest Network Reports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08.09.21Teamviewer, Talkpool AG, Deutsche Telekom – Hier geht es nach oben!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
07.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächer - Große Techwerte stützen Nasdaq
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.09.21Aktien New York: Dow schwächer - Nasdaq mit Rekord dank Big Tech
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax nach schwachem ZEW-Index mit Verlusten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Mauer Start nach langem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte