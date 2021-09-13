T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile Coming to Walmart

When the Un-carrier says '5G for all,' they mean it. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it is expanding its retail presence for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile by launching in 2,300 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Starting Oct. 18, the new shopping locations will more than double the Un-carrier’s footprint in large national retailers, giving more customers in more places more choice when it comes to choosing a wireless provider and increasing access to America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.

“In many parts of the country, limited competition when it comes to wireless service leaves some people with few options for plans or access to the benefits of 5G,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. “5G for All means T-Mobile is bringing real choice and competition in wireless to many Americans. And even though online shopping continues to grow, we know that retail stores remain one of the primary places where wireless customers pick up devices and service. We’re working to expand our retail footprint across the country to meet more people in more places every day.”