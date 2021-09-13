checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - August is hopeful, but winter is coming

AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - August is hopeful, but winter is coming

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
13.09.2021, 15:17  |  19   |   |   

Fraport has released full August traffic figures this morning (already partly released at a press conference September 3rd). Frankfurt passenger numbers followed the patterns of recent months.

 

Fraport AG (August traffic figures)

 

Industrial Goods and Services

MCap EUR 4.9bn


BUY

PT EUR 72.00 (+37% potential)

 

August traffic numbers confirmed recent trends: high yoy growth and a slowly closing but still significant gap to 2019. CEO Stefan Schulte warns of difficult months ahead.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Fraport has released full August traffic figures this morning (already partly released at a press conference September 3rd). Frankfurt passenger numbers followed the patterns of recent months: very high yoy growth versus a depressed comparable 2020, but still far off 2019 numbers. There are some hopeful signs, though: the level of traffic compared to 2019 at almost 50% was the highest for 2021. It is no reason to get too excited for the short term, though. CEO Stefan Schulte warned of a difficult winter, as the demand recovery is mostly driven by leisure travelers, who are more seasonal and more likely to be scared off by further waves of Covid. Patient investors will find value looking into the post-Covid years. Based on DCF and FCF yield 2025E, we reiterate our BUY rating with unchanged estimates and unchanged PT of EUR 72.00

Fraport Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - August is hopeful, but winter is coming Fraport has released full August traffic figures this morning (already partly released at a press conference September 3rd). Frankfurt passenger numbers followed the patterns of recent months: very high yoy growth versus a depressed comparable 2020, but still far off 2019 numbers. There are some hopeful signs, though: the level of traffic compared to 2019 at almost 50% was the highest for 2021.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - August is hopeful, but winter is coming
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Annual data reported
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP (2) 
AlsterResearch AG Update: GIEAG AG - Visibilität durch planmäßige Veräußerung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Dermapharm AG - H1 results were in line
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - August is hopeful, but winter is coming
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Annual data reported
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Strong rebound in sales
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - Plenty of cash; est./PT up
AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - The positive re-rating will continue
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Solid recovery in H1
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Business restart fully priced in
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:19 Uhrdpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 13.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:09 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax weiter auf Erholungskurs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12:21 UhrFraport: Verkehrszahlen erholen sich
4investors | Kommentare
12:12 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Dax im Erholungsmodus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12:05 UhrDiese 3 Aktien mit tiefem Burggraben sind jetzt interessant
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
11:23 UhrFlughafen Sydney zu Übernahme durch Investorenbündnis bereit
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:03 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax startet schwungvollen Erholungsversuch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08:28 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Schwankungsreiche Handelstage erwartet
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:18 UhrFrankfurter Flughafen im August mit bestem Monat seit der Corona-Krise
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21Verlockende Gewinnbeteiligungen: Doch diese Merkmale von Dividenden sollte man unbedingt kennen!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare