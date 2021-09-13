AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - August is hopeful, but winter is coming

Fraport has released full August traffic figures this morning (already partly released at a press conference September 3rd). Frankfurt passenger numbers followed the patterns of recent months.

BUY PT EUR 72.00 (+37% potential) August traffic numbers confirmed recent trends: high yoy growth and a slowly closing but still significant gap to 2019. CEO Stefan Schulte warns of difficult months ahead. Read

Fraport has released full August traffic figures this morning (already partly released at a press conference September 3rd). Frankfurt passenger numbers followed the patterns of recent months: very high yoy growth versus a depressed comparable 2020, but still far off 2019 numbers. There are some hopeful signs, though: the level of traffic compared to 2019 at almost 50% was the highest for 2021. It is no reason to get too excited for the short term, though. CEO Stefan Schulte warned of a difficult winter, as the demand recovery is mostly driven by leisure travelers, who are more seasonal and more likely to be scared off by further waves of Covid. Patient investors will find value looking into the post-Covid years. Based on DCF and FCF yield 2025E, we reiterate our BUY rating with unchanged estimates and unchanged PT of EUR 72.00