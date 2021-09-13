Global Psychedelic Drugs Market to Reach US$6,330 Mn by 2026 as Clinical Trials Show Promising Outcomes, Finds Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A phenomenal rise of mental health issues coupled with an unmet need for treatment is fuelling demand for psychedelic drugs . According to a study conducted by Harvard, the global cost of mental health is expected to rise to US$6 trillion by 2030. The WHO estimates that 264 million people suffer from clinical depression in 2020 making treatment the need of the hour. Depression directly contributes to millions of deaths, resulting in an avoidable loss of productivity.

According to Fairfield Market Research, the global psychedelic drugs market will be worth US$6,330 Mn by 2026 from US$3,210 Mn in 2021, registering an impressive CAGR of 14.5% for the period.

For more insights into the Market, Get a Sample Copy of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-market/request-sample

COVID-19 Pandemic Catapults Psychedelic Drugs Market to an Unprecedented High

The occurrence of mental health illness has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a survey conducted by Pew Research Center in February 2021, 21% of the U.S. adults reported high levels of psychological distress with 32% of those aged 18-29 doing so. The percentage of U.S. adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and clinical depression rose fourfold from 11% in 2019 to 42% in 2020. The demand for virtual mental health consultations including counselling and therapy is anticipated to touch 138 million visits by the end of this year, auguring well for companies in the psychedelic drugs market.

Encouraging Results From Clinical Trials Point to Bright Future for Psychedelic Drugs

Since 2015, seven neuropsychiatric drugs have been approved. The results of clinical trials have been truly encouraging and there is strong evidence that psychedelic drugs are quick and highly effective at treating mental health conditions such as depression. In addition, psychedelic drugs are tolerated well by most patients, bolstering their demand further. There is a possibility that psychedelic drugs will be required for the diagnosis and therapy of mental health at both an individual and institutional level, boding well for companies in the psychedelic drugs market.