checkAd

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market to Reach US$6,330 Mn by 2026 as Clinical Trials Show Promising Outcomes, Finds Fairfield Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:15  |  26   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A phenomenal rise of mental health issues coupled with an unmet need for treatment is fuelling demand for psychedelic drugs. According to a study conducted by Harvard, the global cost of mental health is expected to rise to US$6 trillion by 2030. The WHO estimates that 264 million people suffer from clinical depression in 2020 making treatment the need of the hour. Depression directly contributes to millions of deaths, resulting in an avoidable loss of productivity.

Fairfield Market Research Logo

According to Fairfield Market Research, the global psychedelic drugs market will be worth US$6,330 Mn by 2026 from US$3,210 Mn in 2021, registering an impressive CAGR of 14.5% for the period.

For more insights into the Market, Get a Sample Copy of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/psychedelic-drugs-market/request-sample 

COVID-19 Pandemic Catapults Psychedelic Drugs Market to an Unprecedented High

The occurrence of mental health illness has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a survey conducted by Pew Research Center in February 2021, 21% of the U.S. adults reported high levels of psychological distress with 32% of those aged 18-29 doing so. The percentage of U.S. adults reporting symptoms of anxiety and clinical depression rose fourfold from 11% in 2019 to 42% in 2020. The demand for virtual mental health consultations including counselling and therapy is anticipated to touch 138 million visits by the end of this year, auguring well for companies in the psychedelic drugs market.

Encouraging Results From Clinical Trials Point to Bright Future for Psychedelic Drugs

Since 2015, seven neuropsychiatric drugs have been approved. The results of clinical trials have been truly encouraging and there is strong evidence that psychedelic drugs are quick and highly effective at treating mental health conditions such as depression. In addition, psychedelic drugs are tolerated well by most patients, bolstering their demand further. There is a possibility that psychedelic drugs will be required for the diagnosis and therapy of mental health at both an individual and institutional level, boding well for companies in the psychedelic drugs market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market to Reach US$6,330 Mn by 2026 as Clinical Trials Show Promising Outcomes, Finds Fairfield Market Research LONDON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A phenomenal rise of mental health issues coupled with an unmet need for treatment is fuelling demand for psychedelic drugs. According to a study conducted by Harvard, the global cost of mental health is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a €300 million ...
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...