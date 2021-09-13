checkAd

Forge Global to Go Public in $2 Billion Merger with Motive Capital Corp

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:16  |  23   |   |   

Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), a leading global private securities marketplace, today announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motive Capital Corp (NYSE: MOTV.U), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Motive Partners, a financial technology specialized private equity firm. Forge will become a publicly traded company upon the closing of the transaction, currently expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022. The transaction reflects a $2.0 billion approximate valuation for the pro forma combined company. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by shareholders of Motive Capital Corp and Forge, the effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the transaction and the approval of the South Dakota Division of Banking for the change in control of Forge’s subsidiary trust company.

Company Overview

With liquidity solutions, exclusive data and insights and a vibrant marketplace, Forge’s goal is to power a global private market that is transparent, accessible and seamless for companies, their employees and investors. Through Forge, employees can sell their private shares, employers can reward shareholders with pre-IPO liquidity and individual and institutional investors can participate in private unicorn growth.

Forge's differentiated global marketplace addresses rising demand among individual and institutional investors for exposure to private company stocks and it is building a growing network effect with defensible competitive advantages. Private company coverage on the platform has continuously increased, with a 114% increase in distinct private companies traded in the period between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2021. Similarly, its customer base has grown 225% in the same period.

The Forge marketplace has nearly 400,000 registered users, including over 123,000 accredited investors. Private shares have traded in more than 400 companies since inception, representing over $10 billion in volume across 19,000 transactions with buyers and sellers in 70 countries. Through its custody offering Forge Trust, the company has approximately $14 billion in assets under custody and about $600 million of cash across 1.9 million customers.

Seite 1 von 7
Motive Capital (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forge Global to Go Public in $2 Billion Merger with Motive Capital Corp Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), a leading global private securities marketplace, today announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motive Capital Corp (NYSE: MOTV.U), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering