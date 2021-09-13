Forge Global to Go Public in $2 Billion Merger with Motive Capital Corp

Forge Global, Inc. (“Forge”), a leading global private securities marketplace, today announced it has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Motive Capital Corp (NYSE: MOTV.U), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Motive Partners, a financial technology specialized private equity firm. Forge will become a publicly traded company upon the closing of the transaction, currently expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022. The transaction reflects a $2.0 billion approximate valuation for the pro forma combined company. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by shareholders of Motive Capital Corp and Forge, the effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the transaction and the approval of the South Dakota Division of Banking for the change in control of Forge’s subsidiary trust company.

With liquidity solutions, exclusive data and insights and a vibrant marketplace, Forge’s goal is to power a global private market that is transparent, accessible and seamless for companies, their employees and investors. Through Forge, employees can sell their private shares, employers can reward shareholders with pre-IPO liquidity and individual and institutional investors can participate in private unicorn growth.

Forge's differentiated global marketplace addresses rising demand among individual and institutional investors for exposure to private company stocks and it is building a growing network effect with defensible competitive advantages. Private company coverage on the platform has continuously increased, with a 114% increase in distinct private companies traded in the period between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2021. Similarly, its customer base has grown 225% in the same period.

The Forge marketplace has nearly 400,000 registered users, including over 123,000 accredited investors. Private shares have traded in more than 400 companies since inception, representing over $10 billion in volume across 19,000 transactions with buyers and sellers in 70 countries. Through its custody offering Forge Trust, the company has approximately $14 billion in assets under custody and about $600 million of cash across 1.9 million customers.