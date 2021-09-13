Longeveron Partners with Kinesiometrics to Create and Implement Cutting-Edge Smart Phone App to Measure Physical Responses to Cell Therapy

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary product, Lomecel-B, and other cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, has entered into an agreement with Kinesiometrics Inc., (“Kinesiometrics”) to provide a cutting-edge, digital data-driven solution for objective real-time measurement of functional capacity and quality of life in Longeveron’s clinical studies. The data is accessible to Longeveron and recipients of Lomecel-B via an Application downloadable on the subjects’ mobile phones.

Longeveron recently announced the results of a Phase 2b Aging Frailty study, which showed that frail subjects (average age for study was 75.2 years) with impaired mobility could walk nearly 50 meters further 180 days after a single intravenous infusion of Lomecel-B (200 million Lomecel-B group; p=0.0065). This increase was durable, persisting through 270 days (200 million Lomecel-B group change from baseline 47.9 meters; p=0.0115, and p<0.0077 compared to placebo). By comparison, the placebo-treated subjects change from baseline at 180 days and 270 days was 8.0 meters (p=0.5371) and -15.5 meters (p=0.2728), respectively.

Kinesiometrics will provide Longeveron with a patented Software as a Solution (SaaS), mobile-phone based platform that can collect not only years of historical data regarding a subject’s activity levels via steps, distance walked, flights climbed and energy expenditure, but also real-time response information for comparison of activity level changes pre- and post-Lomecel-B infusion. This vital data may be used to understand and gauge outcomes of treatment regimens, and information is presented in an easy to understand and compelling graphical format. With the Kinesiometrics technology, activity levels can be provided continuously, rather than relying solely on single time points throughout the follow-up period. This could provide rapid understanding of the effect of Lomecel-B and has the potential to reduce the number of protocol-specific visits a research subject needs to make to the clinic.