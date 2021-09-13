AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
A few weeks after its preliminary report, wallstreet:online clears some doubts concerning customer growth in its Smartbroker business. After an industry-wide slump, customer growth is picking up again.
What’s it all about?
A few weeks after its preliminary report, wallstreet:online clears some doubts concerning customer growth in its Smartbroker business. After an industry-wide slump, customer growth is picking up again, strengthening management’s confidence to reach guidance. We share this confidence and confirm our BUY recommendation with unchanged PT of EUR 34.00. The company’s transformation into a financial services provider with an integrated financial community will provide ample growth opportunities.
Wertpapier
