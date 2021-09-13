checkAd

The EdHeroes Movement is launched. Its aim to address the most pressing challenges in education

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:23  |  16   |   |   

ZURICH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early September saw the launch of the EdHeroes Movement. Its aim is to create a global network of individuals, non-profit organizations, businesses, and government organizations, bringing together their diverse set of resources in order to explore and actualize fundamentally new solutions to the challenges education is facing worldwide. The movement champions new approaches to problems in education with emphasis on two concepts: putting family interests at the forefront of education—offering them, protection, support, and a solid foundation in their journey to success and well-being, and creating a community that unites people in the joint endeavor of improving both access to education and its quality.

The EdHeroes Movement is launched. Its aim: to address the most pressing challenges in education

We can confirm that the EdHeroes Movement Advisory Board will contain Safeena Husain, Educate Girls (India), Wendy Kopp, Teach For All (USA), Mercedes Mayol Lassalle, OMEP (Argentina), Conrad Wolfram, Wolfram Research (UK), Osama Obeidat, Queen Rania Teacher Academy (Jordan), Steven Duggan, UNESCO IITE and Terawe (Ireland), Harry Patrinos, World Bank Education (USA), and other leading figures in education.

The EdHeroes Movement will connect individuals and organizations in a dynamic network and bring together their resources to address the most pressing challenges education faces in various regions. The members of the movement will share a common approach to solving problems in education, but will have the freedom to take the action required for a particular situation in a particular region. For example, they can establish a local EdHeroes Forum in order to get their agenda into the public domain and direct specialist knowledge and resources towards the solution of the key issues in their region. It is planned that the first local EdHeroes Forum will take place on October 16 in Indonesia.

The first EdHeroes Movement principle is that "education should have family interests at heart," with the family's main "interest" being "raising a competent individual, a citizen who can create, love, and make positive choices."

The ambition to direct the focus of education towards family needs is motivated by the fact that the pandemic increased the burden on home life. Research by BCG offers a clear example of this: during the pandemic in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy, parents nearly doubled the time spent on education and household tasks—from 30 to 57 hours per week. Wendy Kopp, CEO and Co-founder of Teach For All, is confident that "family should be put at the center of education." The pandemic helped this idea gain ground: "The pandemic has strengthened the bond between home and school, between teacher and parent by giving us an insight into what our children's education evolves on a day to day basis, and by truly sharing responsibility for the child's growth," says Steven Duggan, member of the Governing Board of the UNESCO IITE, and Vice President of Terawe Corporation.

The EdHeroes Movement's second principle is creating a community around educational organizations. The community is a flexible, resilient structure and its main assets are connectedness and trust, which is what allowed educational communities to quickly recalibrate and implement new methods during the pandemic and address the problems its members faced as a result of self-isolation.

The movement's third principle centers on bringing together diverse material and specialist resources. The EdHeroes Movement proposes collaboration with non-profit organizations, businesses, government agencies, private philanthropists, and anyone who is prepared to invest their time and resources in educational development. Due to the low entry threshold, it is possible to bring together previously untapped resources to explore new approaches to SDG 4. 

Harry Patrinos, Practice Manager, World Bank Education: "Now, more than ever, educational progress relies on multiple actors working together. The philanthropic can contribute to the creation of networks that will support educational progress worldwide. I support the EdHeroes Movement because I believe that multiple solutions from multiple actors are needed and I see a real role for the philanthropic sector."

To take part in the movement, sign the manifesto on the website.

For more information, please send an email to: pr@edheroes.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624079/EdHeroes.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The EdHeroes Movement is launched. Its aim to address the most pressing challenges in education ZURICH, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Early September saw the launch of the EdHeroes Movement. Its aim is to create a global network of individuals, non-profit organizations, businesses, and government organizations, bringing together their diverse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cantargia: New positive interim results on nadunolimab combination therapy in NSCLC published in abstract for ...
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Worth $40.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
The Engineered Stone Group Announces the Acquisition of Fiora and Nuovvo
CGTN: Xi Jinping: A role model in respecting teachers
Aker ASA: Aker tenders its shares in Ocean Yield ASA in a recommended voluntary cash offer by Octopus Bidco, ...
Lundin Mining Announces 2021 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates
Avia Solutions Group to enter into strategic partnership with Certares through a €300 million ...
Ana de Armas Stars in Natural Diamond Council's Campaign for a Second Consecutive Year
Digital Twin Market to Surpass $184,517.4 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Titel
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Management change at Mycronic
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Metadata Management Tools Market worth $15.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...