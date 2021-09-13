TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Upcoming Data Presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL)

Investor & Analyst Virtual Event to Discuss Phase 1 U2 + Venetoclax Data to be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today recapped the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually September 17 – 20, 2021. Full text abstracts are now available through the iwCLL virtual platform, and details of the upcoming data presentations are below.



The Company will also host a virtual investor and analyst event on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET, to review the updated Phase 1 data evaluating the investigational combination of UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab (U2) plus venetoclax presented at iwCLL, as well as provide an overview of the ULTRA-V Phase 2/3 trial.