TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Upcoming Data Presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL)
Investor & Analyst Virtual Event to Discuss Phase 1 U2 + Venetoclax Data to be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today recapped the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic
Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually September 17 – 20, 2021. Full text abstracts are now available through the iwCLL virtual platform, and details of the upcoming data presentations
are below.
The Company will also host a virtual investor and analyst event on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET, to review the updated Phase 1 data evaluating the investigational combination of UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab (U2) plus venetoclax presented at iwCLL, as well as provide an overview of the ULTRA-V Phase 2/3 trial.
Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to see the iwCLL full text abstracts are now available, highlighting updated data from four combination
trials including our proprietary U2 doublet regimen. Of particular note, is the updated U2 plus venetoclax Phase 1 data showing among 46 relapsed or refractory CLL patients, an overall response
rate of 100% including 35% complete response rate. Additionally, at cycle 12, the data show 88% of evaluable patients achieved undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in the peripheral blood,
and 72% uMRD in the bone marrow. These data are encouraging, and we look forward to additional updates at the iwCLL conference as well as reviewing these data and an overview of the ULTRA-V program
evaluating the U2 plus venetoclax combination during the virtual event we have planned for Monday, September 20, 2021.”
IwCLL 2021 PRESENTATION INFORMATION
Oral Presentation Title: Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab (U2) Is Superior to Obinutuzumab Plus Chlorambucil (O+Chl) in Patients with Treatment-Naïve (TN) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL Study
- Abstract Number: 1083667
- Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT/ 19:30 CEST
- Session: Session 6: Front-Line Therapy of CLL
- Lead Author: Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Krakow, Poland
Oral Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
0 Kommentare