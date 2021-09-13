checkAd

TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Upcoming Data Presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.09.2021, 15:21  |  40   |   |   

Investor & Analyst Virtual Event to Discuss Phase 1 U2 + Venetoclax Data to be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today recapped the schedule of upcoming data presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL), being held virtually September 17 – 20, 2021. Full text abstracts are now available through the iwCLL virtual platform, and details of the upcoming data presentations are below.

The Company will also host a virtual investor and analyst event on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET, to review the updated Phase 1 data evaluating the investigational combination of UKONIQ (umbralisib) and ublituximab (U2) plus venetoclax presented at iwCLL, as well as provide an overview of the ULTRA-V Phase 2/3 trial.

Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to see the iwCLL full text abstracts are now available, highlighting updated data from four combination trials including our proprietary U2 doublet regimen. Of particular note, is the updated U2 plus venetoclax Phase 1 data showing among 46 relapsed or refractory CLL patients, an overall response rate of 100% including 35% complete response rate. Additionally, at cycle 12, the data show 88% of evaluable patients achieved undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) in the peripheral blood, and 72% uMRD in the bone marrow. These data are encouraging, and we look forward to additional updates at the iwCLL conference as well as reviewing these data and an overview of the ULTRA-V program evaluating the U2 plus venetoclax combination during the virtual event we have planned for Monday, September 20, 2021.”

IwCLL 2021 PRESENTATION INFORMATION

Oral Presentation Title: Umbralisib Plus Ublituximab (U2) Is Superior to Obinutuzumab Plus Chlorambucil (O+Chl) in Patients with Treatment-Naïve (TN) and Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): Results from the Phase 3 UNITY-CLL Study

  • Abstract Number: 1083667
  • Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT/ 19:30 CEST
  • Session: Session 6: Front-Line Therapy of CLL
  • Lead Author: Wojciech Jurczak, MD, PhD, Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology, Krakow, Poland

Oral Presentation Title: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib, Ublituximab, and Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Upcoming Data Presentations at the XIX International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL) Investor & Analyst Virtual Event to Discuss Phase 1 U2 + Venetoclax Data to be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM ETNEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today recapped the schedule of upcoming …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Virbac: Aquaculture : Virbac strengthens its position in Centrovet
Arcadis energy transition report: radical transformation of energy sector needed to reach net zero in time to prevent major global ...
Dolby and Justin Bieber Team Up to Go Inside the Story of his Latest Single "Ghost"
HUTCHMED Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for Amdizalisib (HMPL-689) for ...
Close of Offers to Further Applications
DFDS: MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT GROWTH CONTINUED IN MOST REGIONS
Dolby and Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Olivia Rodrigo Team Up to Share an Intimate Look at Her ...
Nouveau Monde Joins Marketplace & Industry at The Battery Show – North America's largest advanced ...
Ahold Delhaize announces that Albert Heijn completes acquisition of DEEN and starts converting ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...