Saint Jean Carbon Provides Update on the Progress of its Air Classifier and Appoints V-Bond Lee as Chief Technology Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce the following updates.



Mining Processing

Saint Jean has completed 3D printing of a prototype version of its new proprietary air classifier and is currently assembling the equipment for carbon separation trials scheduled to commence in 2 weeks. A sample of high grade graphite ore recently extracted and provided by an undisclosed supplier in the Montpellier region of Quebec has been preprocessed as feedstock for trials in the air classifier. Saint Jean’s new air classifier technology provides a crucial step in enriching graphite for which the end uses include battery anodes for electric vehicles energy storage systems. The air classifier provides purification of graphite after the initial ore crushing processes and will be used to separate out the desirable large flake graphite that is processed into battery anodes.