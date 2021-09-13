checkAd

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG aims to enter a new market with Eminex(R), a product for more climate protection in agriculture

- Distribution to start in 2021 and to be rolled out widely
- Significant reduction of methane and CO2 emissions in livestock farming possible

Trostberg, September 13, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, wants to take climate protection in agriculture to a new level with its new product Eminex(R). All over the world, livestock farming has been criticized for its poor environmental performance. In Germany alone, around 240,000 metric tons of methane and considerable amounts of CO2 escape in gaseous form from manure storage tanks every year. These methane emissions in particular are considered critical due to their impact on the climate, but are almost entirely avoidable. This is confirmed by recent studies conducted by DEKRA Assurance Services GmbH and the Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Bioeconomy. According to these studies, methane and CO2 emissions during storage can be reduced by 90% to 100% by adding small quantities of the calcium cyanamide-based processing agent Eminex(R).

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "With Eminex(R) as an additive for blocking methane and CO2 emissions in agriculture, we are opening up a completely new global market. At the same time, agriculture is already an extremely well-developed target group for us, because we have a strong sales presence in this sector through our fertilizers. The conditions for market success are therefore excellent. We have the structural prerequisites and farmers are given a simple opportunity to make a significant leap in climate protection. The market could experience additional momentum above all if appropriate efforts were also made on the regulatory side."

