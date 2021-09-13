Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are Still Viable

Other companies have received 168 FDA "Marketing Denial Orders" for more than 992,000 flavored electronic nicotine delivery system products, and "Refuse-to-File" letters for approximately 4.5 million other productsCOSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / …

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) (" Charlie's " or the " Company "), an industry leader in both the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space and the hemp-derived CBD wellness space, today announced Charlie's Premarket Tobacco Product Applications ( "PMTA's" ) for the Company's best-selling e-liquids remain among the select minority of applications submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ( "FDA" ) that have not received Marketing Denial Orders or Refuse-to-File designations. Including product-specific scientific data, thorough perception studies, and detailed environmental assessments, Charlie's PMTA's cost more than $5 million and are among the most comprehensive PMTA's in the entire industry. The Company has publicly expressed its commitment to full regulatory compliance and youth access prevention and believes its submissions to the FDA will be recognized as both distinguished and suitable for approval.

Foto: Accesswire

Under the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, the FDA must approve PMTA's for "newly deemed tobacco products," including electronic nicotine delivery systems ("ENDS") such as e-cigarettes and e-liquids derived from tobacco, in order for the products to remain on the market in the United States. As required by statute, a key consideration in the FDA's review of a PMTA is to determine whether permitting the marketing of the product would be "appropriate for the protection of the public health," taking into account the risks and benefits to the population as a whole. This determination is based on the review of product-specific, scientific evidence asserting a benefit to adult smokers to overcome the risk posed to youth, as well as the potential for the product(s) to move adult smokers away from combustible tobacco products.

In the millions of cases where PMTA's submitted by other companies did not include FDA-required content, or where sufficient product-specific, scientific evidence was not included, the FDA could not allow products to continue in the PMTA review process. Accordingly, one year after the September 9, 2020 PMTA submission deadline, the FDA has issued 168 Marketing Denial Orders for more than 992,000 flavored ENDS products and has issued Refuse-to-File Letters for approximately 4.5 million other products. Any product subject to a Marketing Denial Order or a Refuse-to-File designation may not be introduced or delivered for interstate commerce. Further, if a product is already on the market, the product must be removed from the market or risk enforcement action (including civil monetary penalties, seizure, and/or injunction).