Green Check Verified Honored As Top Compliance Company in Growing Cannabis Industry

Accesswire
13.09.2021   

Award Conferred at Leading Cannabis Payments, Banking, and Compliance Conference

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Green Check Verified (GCV), the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, has been recognized as the top compliance company in the cannabis industry at the annual PBC Conference.

"It is an honor for Green Check Verified to be recognized as the leading compliance company in the cannabis industry," said Kevin Hart, co-founder and CEO. "We are extremely proud of our hard work to enable financial institutions to safely offer a full suite of modern and compliant banking products and services to marijuana-related businesses and it is gratifying to see it rewarded."

The PBC Conference is an annual meeting of the leading payment, banking, and compliance executives and companies in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. It only recognizes three organizations - the leading payment company, banking company, and compliance company - each year.

"The PBC Conference is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 PBC Conference Awards which recognize the top companies and individuals in payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry," said Joshua Radbod, co-founder & CEO of the PBC Conference. "Winners were selected from nominations of cannabis industry professionals. Congratulations to Green Check Verified on their recognition as the top compliance company!"

The recognition as the top compliance company in the cannabis industry follows a string of milestone achievements for Green Check Verified. The company recently announced the appointment of a chief growth officer, a spate of new hires, a partnership with Frankenmuth Credit Union, and the closing of an oversubscribed $3 million in Convertible Note Financing, which included Robert Wolf, founder of 32 Ventures and former Chairman & CEO of UBS Americas, and lead investor Flatiron Venture Partners. In total, GCV has raised more than $8 million.

The PBC Conference occurred on September 9 and 10, in Washington, D.C.

###

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) offers a suite of compliant regulatory banking technology solutions and advisory services for financial institutions. Founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts, we focus on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide the services and technology needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com

Contact Information

Kyle W. Kempf
Caliber Corporate Advisers
kyle@calibercorporate.com
888.550.6385 ext.19

SOURCE: Green Check Verified 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663713/Green-Check-Verified-Honored-As-Top- ...




Disclaimer

