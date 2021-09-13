- Demand for advanced serological assays and research in cytokine-based immunoassays to help reduce prevalence of Lyme disease; players focus on launching more sensitive tests

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The relentless efforts by clinical assay developers to improve the specificity and sensitivity of tests for diagnosing Lyme disease have underpinned the recent advancements in the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Extensive R&D in metabolic biomarkers and biosignatures have helped companies unveil products for earlier-stage diagnosis. New approaches to lab testing for Lyme disease have stridently led to advanced serological testing, expanding the Lyme disease diagnostics market outlook.

All these factors are expected to drive the global valuation of the market past US$ 2.87 Bn by 2031. Lyme disease, a common vector-borne disease, has shown marked prevalence, finds a study by TMR on the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Untreated cases have found to be associated with implications of adverse neurological, musculoskeletal, and skin-related conditions in the patient population, thereby intensifying the need for early detection of the disease.

Key Findings of Lyme Disease Diagnostics Market Study

Adequate Management of Tick-bitten Patients Helps Reduce Prevalence of Lyme Disease: Prevalence of tick-borne infectious diseases and emergence of vector-borne infections worldwide have driven the demand for adequate management of the patient population. The prevalence is high in Europe and North America , which accounts for the pressing need for timely detection of active B. burgdorferi infection. Advancements in clinical practices for tick-bitten patients has allowed the healthcare industry to harness diagnostics for detecting as well monitoring the incidence of Lyme disease, thereby expanding the avenue for assay developers, notes a market study on the Lyme disease diagnostics market. New technologies that overcome technical and biological shortcomings of the current assays are emerging, which will enrich the value chain of players in the Lyme disease diagnostics market in the near future.

The past few years have witnessed many players focusing on improving the serological testing, which is frequently used for the diagnosis of the Lyme disease. Ongoing efforts to increase the specificity and sensitivity of such tests have opened up promising avenues, notes the study on the Lyme disease diagnostics market. Evolving clinical studies on cytokine-based immunoassays hold promising potentials in the reliable detection of the Lyme disease, and play a significant role in its timely treatment. Demand for Diagnostics in Clinical Laboratories Offers Lucrative Avenues: Serological assays are currently the mainstay of Lyme disease diagnostics, and the serological testing segment held major market share in 2020. Apart from the prevalent use of serological tests, Lyme disease is diagnosed using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, lymphocyte transformation test, urine antigen testing, and immunofluorescence (IFA). The unmet medical need for reliable and rapid direct-detection methods for emerging B. burgdorferi infections, the etiologic agent of Lyme disease, will spur research in developing new methods for clinical lab applications. In particular, various studies have demonstrated PCR-based assays and next-generation sequencing to hold potential in direct-diagnostic methods in clinical applications.

