checkAd

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Eliminates Upfront Fee on 529 Plans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:30  |  13   |   |   

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management announced today that it will offer its advisor-sold 529 plans without the industry standard upfront fee (“front-end load or sales charge”). With this change, more of what the client invests goes towards their education goals.

College tuition costs are rising 6.3% every year, according to J.P. Morgan’s College Planning Essentials report. 529 plans provide a tax-advantaged way for families to invest for the future costs of higher education. Some also can help cover costs of K-12 tuition, vocational school and registered apprenticeships. There are no income limits on contributions or age restrictions on beneficiaries, unlike other types of accounts often used for education.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu JP Morgan Chase!
Long
Basispreis 144,26€
Hebel 11,90
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 170,35€
Hebel 11,79
Ask 0,97
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management advisors will offer select 529 plans without the sales charge, which for advisor-sold investments can be as high as 5.75%. Other fees and expenses will continue to apply.

To learn more about J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s education planning offerings, visit https://www.chase.com/personal/investments/education/529

To read about common misconceptions about 529 plans and how they can help families invest for college, visit The Know, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management’s investing education center: https://www.chase.com/personal/investments/learning-and-insights/artic ...

About J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~4,000 advisors and ~$670 billion of assets under supervision. Customers can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with a J.P. Morgan Advisor in one of our 3,500 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorganwealthmanagement.com and follow @JPMWealth on Twitter.

INVESTMENT AND INSURANCE PRODUCTS ARE:

• NOT FDIC INSURED • NOT INSURED BY ANY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AGENCY • NOT A DEPOSIT OR

OTHER OBLIGATION OF, OR GUARANTEED BY, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES

• SUBJECT TO INVESTMENT RISKS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE LOSS OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT INVESTED

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., which offers investment products and services through J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (JPMS), a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Annuities are made available through Chase Insurance Agency, Inc. (CIA), a licensed insurance agency, doing business as Chase Insurance Agency Services, Inc. in Florida. Certain custody and other services are provided by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (JPMCB). JPMS, CIA and JPMCB are affiliated companies under the common control of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Products not available in all states.

2021 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Eliminates Upfront Fee on 529 Plans J.P. Morgan Wealth Management announced today that it will offer its advisor-sold 529 plans without the industry standard upfront fee (“front-end load or sales charge”). With this change, more of what the client invests goes towards their education …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:33 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Conti fallen im Autosektor vor Vitesco-Abspaltung positiv auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Wall Street macht Erholung im Dax zunichte
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.09.21U.S. Banks in Multi-Year Bull Run as Investors Will Buy Any Dips, Bank of America Says
PLX AI | Analysen
09.09.21JPMorgan Chase to Acquire Leading Restaurant Discovery Platform, The Infatuation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21ROUNDUP: Darmstädter Merck will deutlich mehr in Wachstum investieren
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21J.P. Morgan erwirbt Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der Bezahldienst-Sparte Volkswagen Payments
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21KORREKTUR/Aktien Europa: Wachstumssorgen lassen Europas Börsen wieder taumeln
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.09.21WDH/dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow knapp im Minus - Pandemie- und Bewertungssorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
08.09.21JPMorgan übernimmt Volkswagens Auto-Bezahlsysteme
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten