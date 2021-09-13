Dimensional Lists Two International Equity ETFs After Completing Its Second Mutual Fund-to-ETF Conversion of 2021

Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, has announced the listing of two non-US-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the ETFs further extend the firm’s offering of systematic active transparent ETFs.

Ticker

Management

Fee (%)

Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses (%)

International Value ETF NYSE Arca: DFIV 0.30 0.35

World ex US Core Equity 2 ETF NYSE Arca: DFAX 0.25 0.31

“Today’s listing further demonstrates our commitment to providing the financial professionals we work with a full suite of ETFs that complement our mutual fund and expanded separately managed accounts offerings,” said Dimensional Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gerard O’Reilly. “Our strategies go beyond the cost efficiency and high diversification of passive indexing. They have the added benefits of daily, flexible implementation, which aim to deliver higher expected returns and support robust risk management.”

The listing and conversion of more than $8 billion1 in non-US-market, tax-managed mutual funds to ETFs follow the firm’s launch of three core equity market ETFs in 2020 and the conversion of four of Dimensional’s tax-managed US mutual funds to active transparent ETFs in June of this year.

With a current total of nine listed equity ETFs, Dimensional has further solidified its position as one of the largest active ETF issuers in the industry, with more than $40 billion in combined ETF assets under management.1 The firm plans to continue building on its progress in this market and aims to launch fixed income ETFs later this year.

Dimensional investment strategies harness a consistent, systematic approach and flexible implementation that aim to outperform markets without trying to time or outguess them. More information about Dimensional ETFs can be found here: https://us.dimensional.com/etfs

ABOUT DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

Dimensional is a leading global investment firm that has been translating academic research into practical investment solutions since 1981. Guided by a strong belief in markets, we help investors pursue higher expected returns through a systematic investment process that integrates research insights with advanced portfolio design, management, and trading, while balancing tradeoffs that can impact returns. Dimensional is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has 13 global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. As of June 30, 2021, Dimensional manages $660 billion for investors worldwide. For more information, please visit dimensional.com.