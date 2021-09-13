checkAd

Dimensional Lists Two International Equity ETFs After Completing Its Second Mutual Fund-to-ETF Conversion of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 15:30  |  25   |   |   

Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, has announced the listing of two non-US-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the ETFs further extend the firm’s offering of systematic active transparent ETFs.

New ETF

Ticker

Management
Fee (%)

Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses (%)

International Value ETF

NYSE Arca: DFIV

0.30

0.35

World ex US Core Equity 2 ETF

NYSE Arca: DFAX

0.25

0.31

“Today’s listing further demonstrates our commitment to providing the financial professionals we work with a full suite of ETFs that complement our mutual fund and expanded separately managed accounts offerings,” said Dimensional Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gerard O’Reilly. “Our strategies go beyond the cost efficiency and high diversification of passive indexing. They have the added benefits of daily, flexible implementation, which aim to deliver higher expected returns and support robust risk management.”

The listing and conversion of more than $8 billion1 in non-US-market, tax-managed mutual funds to ETFs follow the firm’s launch of three core equity market ETFs in 2020 and the conversion of four of Dimensional’s tax-managed US mutual funds to active transparent ETFs in June of this year.

With a current total of nine listed equity ETFs, Dimensional has further solidified its position as one of the largest active ETF issuers in the industry, with more than $40 billion in combined ETF assets under management.1 The firm plans to continue building on its progress in this market and aims to launch fixed income ETFs later this year.

Dimensional investment strategies harness a consistent, systematic approach and flexible implementation that aim to outperform markets without trying to time or outguess them. More information about Dimensional ETFs can be found here: https://us.dimensional.com/etfs

ABOUT DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS

Dimensional is a leading global investment firm that has been translating academic research into practical investment solutions since 1981. Guided by a strong belief in markets, we help investors pursue higher expected returns through a systematic investment process that integrates research insights with advanced portfolio design, management, and trading, while balancing tradeoffs that can impact returns. Dimensional is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has 13 global offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. As of June 30, 2021, Dimensional manages $660 billion for investors worldwide. For more information, please visit dimensional.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dimensional Lists Two International Equity ETFs After Completing Its Second Mutual Fund-to-ETF Conversion of 2021 Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic investing, has announced the listing of two non-US-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the ETFs further extend the firm’s offering of systematic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Trane Technologies to Acquire Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control for ...
Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering