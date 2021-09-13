checkAd

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. to Participate at Morgan Stanley Australia Summit 2021 Disruption Transformed, and the 28th Annual CITIC CLSA Flagship Investors Forum

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCQB:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider with diversified operations across bitcoin mining and digital asset management, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Crypto & Digital Currencies session at the Morgan Stanley Australia Summit 2021: Disruption Transformed on Wednesday, 15th September, and presenting at the CITIC CLSA Flagship Investors Forum 13-17th September.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson Infrastructure Group, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentations.

Event: Morgan Stanley Australia Summit 2021: Disruption Transformed (Virtual Conference)
Date: September 15, 2021
Time: 11:45am-12:45pm AEST
Location: Virtual Conference
Webcasting Link: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1484998&tp_key ...

Event: 28th Annual CITIC CLSA Flagship Investors Forum (Virtual Conference)
Date: September 13-17th, 2021
Location: Virtual Conference
Website: https://www.clsa.com/ideas/#investor-forums

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson Infrastructure’s mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Mawson cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Mawson’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that Mawson’s need and ability to raise additional capital, the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets and their protocols and software, the reduction in incentives to mine digital assets over time, the costs associated with digital asset mining, the volatility in the value and prices of cryptocurrencies and further or new regulation of digital assets. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Mawson is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Mawson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and Mawson’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021, and in other filings Mawson has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Mawson undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.




