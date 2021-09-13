Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain File Definitive Proxy Statement for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 2021 Annual Meeting
AB Value Management LLC, collectively with its affiliates (“AB Value”), and the other participants in this solicitation (collectively, the “Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain”) representing approximately 14.63% of the outstanding shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the “Company”), today filed their definitive proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to solicit proxies for the election of their five, highly-qualified, independent director candidates—Andrew T. Berger, Mary Kennedy Thompson, Mark Riegel, Sandra Elizabeth Taylor and Rhonda J. Parish—at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”).
“We put forward director nominations because while we believe that the Company has tremendous potential, it has been beset by haphazard, reactive leadership and governance. This reactivity has only been magnified in the recent months leading up to the 2021 Annual Meeting,” commented Andrew Berger, Managing Member of AB Value.
The Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain believe the Company’s proxy materials continue a pattern of false and misleading statements about the Company’s actions and engagement with the Concerned Shareholders of Rocky Mountain. Summarized below are a few of the most egregious fictions contained in the Company’s filings and how those misrepresentations can be combatted with facts that show the Company is manipulating the truth for its benefit:
COMPANY FICTION #1: The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has been successfully implementing an ongoing refreshment program over the last several years.
FACT: The Board has taken defensive and reactionary measures after our public involvement. The first time the Company publicly mentioned “Board refreshment” was on July 22, 2021, that is, less than a month after AB Value submitted its nomination notice. The Company also fails to mention that the Board turnover was not driven by some long-term, deliberate plan by the Company, but by continuing shareholder agitation:
COMPANY FICTION #2: The Board has engaged in substantial, good-faith dialogue with AB Value.
